Katy Perry's most outrageous fashion moments on American Idol ahead of her final episode
Katy Perry's most outrageous fashion moments on American Idol ahead of her final episode

The "Unconditionally" singer's American Idol tenure comes to an end

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Katy Perry's tenure on American Idol will come to a close tonight, May 19, with the season 22 finale after seven seasons in the judges' chair.

The pop star, 39, joined the panel for the show's ABC revival in season 16 with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, and announced her departure earlier this year to focus on her own music and touring.

Over the past six years, the singer has given us some iconic moments, spanning emotional outcries, hilarious gags, and, of course, jaw-dropping fashions. Take a look at some of her most over-the-top style moments on the show below (and why we love them all)…

Katy Perry's incredible princess transformation for American Idol

1/7

Singer/judge Katy Perry arrives at ABC's "American Idol" show on May 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

The Beginning

From her very first season, Katy showed that she'd be bringing some camp and extravagance to the main stage, opting for this red column gown with a sweetheart neckline for season 16's Top 7 episode.

What took it over the top was the tulle shoulder and cape embellishment that gave her semi-sheer wings when she sat on the panel, a crowd pleaser for sure.

2/7

AMERICAN IDOL - "315 (On with the Show: Disney/Mother's Day)" - "American Idol" gets closer to crowning the 2020 winner with an all-new episode revealing who America voted into the Top 7 KATY PERRY© Getty Images

Maternity Styles

In 2020, the show went virtual during the first of the Covid-19 induced lockdowns, coinciding with Katy's pregnancy with daughter Daisy Dove, who is now three years old.

The "Daisies" singer turned to the more whimsical approach for this phase, like this Dumbo costume for Mother's Day (plus the matching costume for her dog Nugget).

3/7

AMERICAN IDOL "613 (Top 12 Reveal!)" The Top 20 contestants perform LIVE, with overnight voting results revealing 10 Idol hopefuls who will continue. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will choose two singers to round out the Top 12 competing to be the next American Idol. KATY PERRY© Getty Images

Denim on Denim

In 2023, Katy paid tribute to what had to be one of the defining fashion moments of the 21st century, that being Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's coordinating denim ensembles for the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

She wore a distressed denim patchwork corseted dress with a matching stole and a black high heel for the top 20 episode, which saw the pool of contestants whittled down to just 12.

4/7

AMERICAN IDOL - "710 (Top 20)" - The Top 20 Idol hopefuls perform a song of their choice to capture America's vote once more as the results from the Top 24 vote are revealed. Superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie mentor. Ryan Seacrest hosts. KATY PERRY© Getty Images

Puffs on the Runway

One of Katy's most eye-catching moments from this latest season, she dressed last month in a Bottega gown covered in puffed balls.

The actual gown itself was a statement too, a knit net atop a black ankle length dress with matching high heels, and a bun so precise it almost matched the balls on the dress.

5/7

AMERICAN IDOL 506 (Hollywood Week: Genre Challenge) The search for the next superstar continues as American Idol kicks off its iconic Hollywood Week, with some of the most prolific alums in Idols 20-year history returning to mentor the contestants, including Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Lauren Alaina, Ruben Studdard, Chayce Beckham, Lee DeWyze and Haley Reinhart. Fan favorites from auditions will then take the stage for the Genre Challenge to sing their hearts out and impress judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie in hopes of making it through to the next round. EmmyÂ® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts American Idol, MONDAY KATY PERRY© Getty Images

Wardrobe Malfunctions

Risky outfits do lead to risky stakes, like this 2022 ensemble, consisting of a leopard-print top with skin-tight orange leather pants that ripped during a performance.

While singing her hit "Teenage Dream" for the contestants during Hollywood Week, her pants split open from the back. Crew quickly rushed to her aid as she said on the mic: "Can I get some tape? Some gaffer tape?" although her fellow judges couldn't help breaking into hysterics.

6/7

AMERICAN IDOL "617 (Disney Night)" Celebrate the magic of Disney as the Top 5 perform Disney classics LIVE and America votes for the Top 3. Sofia Carson mentors the contestants at Disneyland Resort and Halle Bailey performs. KATY PERRY© Getty Images

Stretched Thin

Katy's campy approach shines bright especially during each season's annual Disney night, making her debut as Snow White in 2018 and pushing the envelope more and more each time.

Last year, the mom-of-one went for the most revealing of ensembles, opting to dress like Elastigirl in a full latex bodysuit, complete with an eye mask and a wig to match the heroine from 2004's The Incredibles.

7/7

AMERICAN IDOL - "717 (Disney Night)" - Disney Night is back with more magic from Walt Disney WorldÂ® The Most Magical Place On Earth! The Top 5 each performs two beloved favorites from the Disney Songbook as America votes live coast to coast for the Top 3 heading to the finale. KATY PERRY© Getty Images

Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo!

Katy's most recent Disney night outfit was also her semi-final look, going for a more sweeping angelic energy with a Cinderella get-up for last weekend's top 5 show.

Along with the full baby blue ball gown, she went the full mile by also donning the yellow styled wig and bright makeup to match, making an impression even as her time winds down.

