Katy Perry's most outrageous fashion moments on American Idol ahead of her final episode

Over the past six years, the singer has given us some iconic moments, spanning emotional outcries, hilarious gags, and, of course, jaw-dropping fashions. Take a look at some of her most over-the-top style moments on the show below (and why we love them all)…
The Beginning
From her very first season, Katy showed that she'd be bringing some camp and extravagance to the main stage, opting for this red column gown with a sweetheart neckline for season 16's Top 7 episode.
What took it over the top was the tulle shoulder and cape embellishment that gave her semi-sheer wings when she sat on the panel, a crowd pleaser for sure.
The "Daisies" singer turned to the more whimsical approach for this phase, like this Dumbo costume for Mother's Day (plus the matching costume for her dog Nugget).
Denim on Denim
In 2023, Katy paid tribute to what had to be one of the defining fashion moments of the 21st century, that being Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's coordinating denim ensembles for the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.
She wore a distressed denim patchwork corseted dress with a matching stole and a black high heel for the top 20 episode, which saw the pool of contestants whittled down to just 12.
While singing her hit "Teenage Dream" for the contestants during Hollywood Week, her pants split open from the back. Crew quickly rushed to her aid as she said on the mic: "Can I get some tape? Some gaffer tape?" although her fellow judges couldn't help breaking into hysterics.
Katy's campy approach shines bright especially during each season's annual Disney night, making her debut as Snow White in 2018 and pushing the envelope more and more each time.
Last year, the mom-of-one went for the most revealing of ensembles, opting to dress like Elastigirl in a full latex bodysuit, complete with an eye mask and a wig to match the heroine from 2004's The Incredibles.