Christina Hendricks' hourglass curves have fans doing a double take in tight black dress

Christina Hendricks is no stranger to showing off her curves in figure-hugging outfits – but her latest look had her followers doing a double take.

The 48-year-old unveiled her slimmer physique in a waist-cinching black dress by Zac Posen that fell just below her knees. The frock boasted puffed sleeves, elegant crochet embroidery, and a scoop neckline that highlighted her chest.

Christina accessorized with ornate gold earrings by Dolce & Gabbana and a classic Chanel clutch. She wore her fiery red hair in a chic low bun and kept her makeup minimal with a pop of coral blush and a pink lip.

Captioning several photos of her look, she simply wrote: "Dinner with friends," and it wasn't long before her followers inundated her with complimentary messages.

"This is unacceptable hotness!" commented one. A second said: "My lungs… they have stopped working." A third added: "Good God! This silhouette! This face! This human! Love love love."

Christina often leaves her followers in awe over her hourglass figure, but she hasn't always been applauded for her curves. Prior to starring in Mad Men, Christina once revealed that she was passed over for many roles because of her physique.

Christina announced her engagement to her partner George Bianchini, a Steadicam operator, in March. Sharing her happy news on Instagram, she penned: "We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever."

The photo showed George with his arms wrapped around Christina who looked gorgeous in a black polka dot mini dress. George is no stranger to TV as he has worked on shows including The Peripheral, The Time Traveler's Wife, and Brotherhood, as well as Christina's former show Good Girls.

The couple were first pictured together in October 2021 attending Christian Siriano's 'People Are People' exhibition in Georgia. Christina was previously married to actor Geoffrey Arend for 10 years before she filed for divorce in December 2019.

The actress cited "irreconcilable differences" and listed the date of their separation as April 19, 2019, according to court documents. The former couple publicly announced their split in October 2019, sharing a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts.

It read: "Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities.

"Today we take our next step together, but on our separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we've shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs."

It concluded: "We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so."