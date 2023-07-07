Shania Twain rocks retro mini dress and knee-high boots for epic full-circle moment

Shania Twain is living her best life right now as she continues to dazzle fans on her Queen of Me tour.

During her recent show in Bethel, NY, the 57-year-old paid a special homage to the site's most iconic festival, Woodstock, as she donned a multi-colored mini dress and some PVC knee-high boots for the occasion.

WATCH: Shania Twain's epic baby reveal on Queen of Me tour

Taking to Instagram, Shania shared several photos of her retro look, which consisted of a purple, orange, and red dress that fell just below her hips and boasted wide sleeves, block coloring, and a paisley print.

She added height to her frame in her white platform boots and accessorized with stacks of beaded jewelry, round sunglasses, fabric wrist adornments, and wore a waist-length brown wig with a center parting.

Captioning the stunning photos, she penned: "The rain didn't stop Woodstock in 1969 and on the same site some 50+ years later it didn't stop us either! Thank you to everyone who waited out the storm to party with me - what a beautiful crowd.

"I had to rock paisley with 60's inspired platform boots for this historic location – what a blast from the past! Next up back to my home province for @ottawabluesfest! #QueenOfMeTour." Her followers agreed that despite the rain, Shania was worth the wait, with many calling the show her "best performance yet".

Shania is touring the US before hitting the road in Europe to promote her new album. While she has released several hit records throughout her career, her most recent might just be her most memorable.

© Instagram Shania is wowing fans on her Queen of Me tour

In February, she revealed that her rarely-seen son, Eja, had a hand in creating Queen of Me as he penned the track titled Number One. "He wrote it a couple of years ago," Shaina told Audacy's Katie & Company.

"It was me just spending mom-son time going through what he was doing at the moment. Showing interest in what he was doing." The 21-year-old is following in his mom's footsteps and has a "crazy passion for making music".

© Kevin Mazur Shania impressed at the opening of her tour in Washington

"He creates music, he's a writer, a producer, and an arranger," Shaina proudly added. Speaking of how their collaboration came about, Shania explained: "I really loved that particular [song]. At the time I said, 'Do you mind if I take that and play around with it for a while'. We never talked about it again.

"So, to him, he was already detached from it… I ended up taking it into the studio and I only played it to Eja when it was all done. I didn't want him to feel weird about it. It was more of a surprise to him, he was like, 'Oh gee momma I forgot about that one.'"

© Photo: Instagram Shania and her son Eja

Revealing Eja's reaction when she told him his song had made her album, she said: "He just thinks it's cool. He's very professional about the way he goes about things. He's got his head together really well."