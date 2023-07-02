Shania Twain dazzles in crop-top and fishnets for extra special Queen of Me performance close to home

Shania Twain is touring the world celebrating her latest album, Queen of Me – her first in six years – and each time she has hit the stage she has impressed fans with a variety of glamorous looks.

The latest is no exception, and not only did she look fabulous on stage, but the performance was an extra special one for the star, as it took place in her home country of Canada.

The 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' singer's tour, which is titled after her latest album, kicked off on April 28th in Spokane, Washington, and will run throughout the year, until November 11.

WATCH: Shania Twain holds epic gender reveal at her concert

MORE: Shania Twain sizzles in slinky sequined halter top, Daisy Duke shorts as she joins Anne-Marie for special appearance

Though the latest concert isn't the first of the tour to take place in Canada, it's no less special than all the others, and as usual, Shania made sure to pull out all the stops.

She took to Instagram over the weekend to recap her Canadian leg of the tour, which has been for two weeks and she still has some concerts in Ottawa to go, giving a glimpse of the most special moments, and epic looks!

MORE: Shania Twain showcases insane figure in in fishnets and mini dress – and her boots are something else

The first photo sees her up on stage while in Montreal, donning a red, snake print ensemble of baggy pants and a crop-top, and she had her hair styled with a crimped, long platinum blonde wig.

Other looks throughout the Canadian leg included a bronze sequin mini dress with a one-shoulder silhouette, which she paired with gold rhinestone boots and fishnet tights, plus she also looked fabulous in a leopard print crop-top set, a black leotard, and many more sequins and feathers galore.

MORE: Shania Twain dazzles in show-stopping ultra-mini dress and thigh-high boots for latest Queen of Me concert

MORE: Shania Twain steals the show in black bodysuit and sheer tights as she’s joined by husband Frédéric Thiébaud

"Two weeks in Canada," she first wrote in her caption, next to the emojis for the Canadian flag, red heart, and fire, adding: "These shows had a real hometown feel to them."

© Getty Shania's entire tour has been epic

She continued: "All my friends and family were in the crowd and singing along to every word so loud!"

The Canadian performer concluded: "Thank you for the memories… I can't wait to be back in October!!"

© Getty The star has pulled out all the stops

Fans of hers that have been to her concerts and beyond gushed about Shania and her tour, writing in the comments section under the post: "Looks amazing," and: "Big crowds, awesome show, good times," as well as: "Shania I saw you in Toronto. What a great concert. Great to be a Canadian," plus another fan added: "The best tour ever is the #QueenOfMeTour! I am loving the fact you're enjoying these shows so much, @shaniatwain! So are we! You're #StillTheOne!"

Shania has been supported by both fans and her family during her tour, and both her husband Frédéric Thiebaud and her rarely-seen son Eja have both been in attendance.

© Getty Her husband has been right by her side

Frédéric is Shania's husband of 12 years, and when she's not on tour, the two spend most of their time in Switzerland, where the Grammy-winning artist moved back in the 1990s when she was seeking a more private place to live.

Her son with ex-husband Robert "Mutt" Lange, Eja, has also made appearances throughout the tour, and like both his mom and dad, he is pursuing a career in music, and has collaborated on some of his mom's recent hits.