Pregnant Gemma Atkinson glows in bump-skimming dress ahead of due date

The radio presenter is due to welcome her second child with her fiancé Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson is just days away from welcoming her second child, and on Tuesday, the star displayed her beautiful bump in a stunning maxi dress.

Taking to Instagram, Gemma, 38, posted a sunkissed picture of herself rocking a figure-hugging black cotton dress whilst out shopping with her beau Gorka.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shows off bare baby bump during pregnancy workout

The star, who was clutching a box of cake, looked positively radiant in her dress which she teamed with a powder pink corduroy puffer jacket and a pair of trusty sunglasses.

The mum-to-be wore her blonde locks in a playful bun and went bare-faced for her summer stroll.

© Instagram Gemma was positively glowing

Sharing an update with her followers, Gemma noted in her caption: "Still standing, still eating cake. Little man still lovely and comfy #40weeks."

The star's fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the former Strictly contestant, with one writing: "Still high up too… aww it's so cute… No mama papa Mia I'm not coming out yet!!" while a second chimed in: "Waiting in anticipation. You're glowing."

A third remarked: "The only fella that would ever keep you waiting! Looking fabulous. Exciting times ahead!" and a fourth sweetly added: "Awww not long now!!! You look fab."

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka got engaged in 2021

Gemma is already a doting mother to her four-year-old daughter Mia whom she shares with beau Gorka, 32.

The happy couple shared their exciting baby news back in January with a series of heartwarming black-and-white baby bump photos.

© Instagram Gemma shared her news on Instagram

At the time, Gemma gushed: "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year. We feel so incredibly blessed and grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she's adamant he's going to be called Barbie."

Since announcing her news, Gemma has been incredibly honest about her pregnancy journey, highlighting both the inevitable highs and lows.

© Getty Gemma Atkinson at the BRITs in 2022

Last week, the former Hollyoaks actress posted a sped-up video of herself stretching at home in an attempt to prompt contractions. Alongside the clip, she penned: "Not sure how much more space I can make for you little man [blue heart emoji].

"Stretching has still been my go-to for feeling SO much better, especially at this stage. He’s obviously very comfy which is good to know. I'm very much still in the mindset of he'll arrive when he's ready as opposed to a specific date. However, it would be nice if he was ready quite soon so he could spend a little longer with his Papa before rehearsals start (and I could also that way potentially get at least a few hours' sleep)."

© Instagram The trio live in Manchester

The family of three live in a modern home in Manchester – and it's the most perfect sanctuary to raise their second baby.

Their home features a fully-equipped gym, a sleek, modern kitchen and a huge garden complete with a swanky pergola and a two-storey patio area.