Gemma Atkinson sets pulses racing in figure-hugging ensemble for rare evening away from baby Thiago

Gemma Atkinson simply sizzled on Friday when she headed out for a rare evening away from her newborn baby Thiago.

The mother-of-two donned a fabulously figure-flattering suit featuring a black jacket and matching flared trousers as she stepped out at the I Love Manchester Awards. She slipped into a crisp white shirt and added a dramatic oversized rose brooch to complete her red carpet fit.

Gemma stepped out looking absolutely spectacular

Captioning the post she penned: "Day to day as a tired mum on the school run is a different look altogether But last night from 6 pm until midnight I got to feel incredible!

"When I first met @ryankaystyles and we spoke about outfits I told him I love the idea of suits but I’ve never done it as I always feel “a bit manly in them because I’ve got broad shoulders and im tall” After he’d stopped eye rolling he told me I was being ridiculous & to leave it with him. "

© Instagram Gemma has been in her baby bubble with little Thiago

"From my red suit at the Pride Of Britain to this black number to host the @ilovemanchester awards. Simple, understated, powerful, and a nod to Manchester with my [bumblebee] broaches.

"I couldn’t be happier! Although I’m sure the hotel CCTV is wondering what the hell we were doing using the fire exit for a backdrop. Thanks Ry!

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Gemma and Gorka met on Strictly in 2017

"And to the wonderful @jesscarswellpro who came over to our house to do my hair and makeup in between me making bottles and bouncing Thiago. Teamwork makes the dream work!"

As for her hair, Gemma opted for voluminous bombshell waves and a face of camera-ready makeup. Fluttery lashes, smokey brown eyeshadow, and matte nude lipstick were her go-to for the exciting evening.

It's safe to say her fiancé, Gorka Marquez, couldn't get enough of his beloved and was one of the first to rush in with a comment. He opted for three heart-eye emojis and three flame emojis which certainly set the precedent for Gemma's adoring fans.

Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin also weighed in writing: "Beautiful!". One follower replied: "You snappy, little power dresser!" Another penned: "Oh you look incredible. Hot mumma."

Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia's love for brother Thiago will melt your heart

The evening out makes a change for the doting mother who has been soaking up every second with her newborn baby Thiago, whom she welcomed in July, making her a mother-of-two, as well as her three-year-old daughter Mia.