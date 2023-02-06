Gemma Atkinson launches a 'Spring Casuals' edit - and it might be her best collection yet

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Gemma Atkinson not only has actress, model, Strictly dancer and radio host under her belt, but the 38-year-old is now also proving to be quite the style icon, too.

In her most recent endeavour, the soon-to-be mother of two has dropped an all-new ‘Spring Casuals’ collection with InTheStyle - with the size-inclusive range including a wide array of ready-for-spring pieces.

SHOP NOW:16 best shackets to buy for those chilly autumn days

With the collection including everything from cargo trousers, to casual shirts, and cool easy-to-wear shackets, it really does have everything you need to take you into spring looking your absolute best - with the best parts being that the pieces are made to flatter all shapes and sizes, and don’t exceed £40!

Gemma looks gorgeous in the 'Blue Oversized Slogan Sweatshirt', £28, InTheStyle

Over on her Instagram, Gemma Atkinson modelled the collection while pregnant, proving to her 1.8M followers that the designs look just as fab as maternitywear, but also went on to describe exactly what she had in mind for the collection.

Blue Striped Cotton Shirt, £30, InTheStyle

The mancunian star, who lives with her partner Gorka Marquez, emphasised how versatility was the key behind the design process, and noted how the clothing range is perfect for any occasion.

Gemma modelling the 'Cream Rib Knitted Dress' from the collection, £38, InTheStyle

SHOP NOW: 26 stylish gilets for spring. Yes, we said stylish!

In her own words, she said: "Whether you are taking the kids out, looking for something casual to pop on, on the weekend or out for lunch with the girls, this collection is perfect for you" - and by the looks of things, we could not agree more!

So if you are in need of a stylish, budget-friendly wardrobe refresh before spring, we highly recommend giving Gemma Atkinson’s InTheStyle collection a try…

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.