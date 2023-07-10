Actress Gemma Atkinson is expecting her second baby any day now and the star has taken to her Instagram Stories to thank fans for their suggestions to bring on birth.

Posting a photo of herself out walking with her daughter Mia, the former Strictly Come Dancing star updated her followers on her current status, writing: "Started the day with a long walk hoping to encourage little fella out!"

She then shared a longer message, which began: "Lots of msgs of tips to try and speed up little man's arrival. Thank you."

Gemma, 38, who is engaged to Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez, added: "I'm happy to try the natural stuff as and when I get too uncomfortable (I've been on the ball and walked a lot) however I'm trying to avoid being induced if possible."

The former Hollyoaks star's Instagram grid was flooded with suggestions from fans as to how she could speed up the baby's delivery.

One follower told Gemma: "Try the thing that got him in there to get him out."

Another said: "I recommend jumping on a trampoline - it's what I did when my son was overdue, and I went into labour a couple of hours later," while a third advised, "Nice walk with the doggys & Mia and a curry n 'cuddle' should do the trick."

One suggested: "Sounds strange, but midwives told me to walk along the edge of a pavement. One foot on the road (pick a quiet road!) and one foot on [the] pavement. It got my contractions started quickly!"

We love this idea… "I recommend planning and booking loads of things you’ve been meaning to get around to. I booked a gardener, boiler service, day off work & hairdressers' appointment 'before baby comes'... .cue waters breaking 3wks early," another fan said.

Gemma has shared a clip of herself stretching, and shared the following update:

"Not sure how much more space I can make for you little man. Stretching has still been my go-to for feeling SO much better, especially at this stage. He’s obviously very comfy which is good to know.

"I’m very much still in the mindset of he’ll arrive when he’s ready as opposed to a specific date. However, it would be nice if he was ready quite soon so he could spend a little longer with his Papa before rehearsals start (and I could also that way potentially get at least a few hours' sleep."