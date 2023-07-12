Penny Lancaster stuns in a backless nightie during sunny holiday to Marbella

Penny Lancaster often delights fans with her fashionable date night looks, but her daytime outfits are equally as captivating – as her latest holiday photo shows.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Sir Rod Stewart's wife dazzled her fans as she posed in a gorgeous cream dress with jaguar print.

© Instagram Penny stunned in nightie by Desmond and Dempsey

Whilst at first glance it looks like Penny is wearing the perfect flowy summer dress, the item is indeed a nightie by Desmond and Dempsey, known for their luxury cotton printed pyjamas.

Penny's nightie retails at €185 and is described in the brand's official website as "breezy and backless" summer staple featuring "a flattering square neckline, glamorous open back and adjustable straps".

© Getty The couple are on holiday in Marbella

It adds: "Destined to take you from siesta to fiesta, to brunch and beyond. Made from 100% Organic Cotton."

Penny is currently in Spain accompanying her husband Sir Rod Stewart, who has several concerts scheduled in the country. On Wednesday 12 July he is scheduled to play in Madrid and later in different cities such as Murcia, Cadiz and finally in Marbella on the 21 July.

Penny and Rod always make the most of the summer holidays with their two children, Alastair, 17, and Aiden, 12. The family often chooses sunny destinations, such as Malibu, Spain and Italy.

© Instagram Penny with her two sons, Alastair and Aiden

Italy holds a special place for the couple, as they tied the knot back in 2007 in Portofino. Ten years later, in 2017 they returned to the same location to renew their wedding vows.

They were joined by their sons Alastair and Aiden, as well as Rod’s daughters Kimberly, Renee, and sons Sean and Liam, as well as Kimberly's daughter Delilah, five.

© Karwai Tang Penny often delights with her daring date night looks

The renewal was covered exclusively by HELLO! and speaking to the magazine, Rod paid tribute to his wife.

"Penny is my whole world. What a girl," he said. "Love means many things to many people but to me it’s wanting to share everything with the one you love and I love Penny more now than ever, if that is at all possible. It was a beautifully romantic thing to do. We’re not proving anything, just sharing our love with our friends and family."