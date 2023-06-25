Penny Lancaster is an absolute beachside stunner in bold animal-print dress with sky-high slit

Penny Lancaster's flawless fashion sense always gets her fans talking and the former Loose Women panellist created the perfect figure over the weekend as she posed with a close friend, Tanya.

Penny and Tanya posed on the beach near a wooden pier as they stood in the sand with the ocean stretching out far behind the horizon behind them. Penny looked absolutely magical in her daring ensemble as she rocked a bold leopard-print dress that featured a sky-high slit that allowed one of her toned legs to peek out as she wrapped her arm around her buddy. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of white trainers and an eye-catching necklace.

Tanya was also a vision in her look with a striking dress that highlighted her svelete figure. She finished off her look with a pair of silver-framed glasses and sandals that were perfect for her beachside photoshoot.

Both of the glamorous ladies wore their hair loose as they embraced one another and smiled at the camera, with Penny penning a sweet caption that captured their decades-long friendship.

"So grateful for this angel in my life @tanlinds," she shared. "Our souls connected some 34 years ago and even though more recently we have lived our lives apart, when we do come together it's like no time has past."

© Instagram Penny and Tanya marked 34 years of friendship

Penny and Tanya headed to North Sands in Salcombe, where they were also joined by their respective husbands as they spent time together. Rod's zany fashion appeared to match his wife's as he styled out a bright pink suit, while Tanya's hubby wore a beautiful blue outfit.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts, as one commented: "That's real friendship!" and a second penned: "We have lived around the world and I have a few friends like that - priceless. I am 60 years old and my closest friend I had for 60 years."

© Instagram Penny was joined by Rod for her beachside getaway

A third added: "Beautiful! I know this too with my friend who lives in the USA after our connection over thirty years ago," while Tanya replied: "Grateful, humbled and so very blessed in equal measures xx. Forever."

Penny and Rod often head out to glamorous events and we can never wait to see what she wears when out, and one of her most recent outfits stole the show. While at Virgin Radio's charity event Dine & Disco, the mum-of-two was seen mingling with guests in a pretty V-neck tea dress.

© Instagram Penny and Rod love a scenic getaway

She teamed her floral print, button-down number with a pair of box-fresh white trainers and accessorised with a simple silver pendant necklace, keeping her look understated and garden-party friendly.

In a sweet caption, the menopause campaigner wrote: "So grateful to be a part of Saturday night's 'Dine & Disco', where @beverlyknight and @sirrodstewart performed. Thanks @chrisevansfi and his team, plus the very generous 50 couples who donated towards the 1.7m raised for Children's Charities."

© Instagram Penny stunned in her floral outfit

The event was attended by 52 couples who raised an incredible £1.7m for a number of UK based children's charities as part of an auction to attend the special event at radio DJ Chris Evans' private house.

Aside from Rod's headline slot, guests were treated to Michelin-starred food from Tom Kerridge, Atul Kochhar and Jose Pizarro, as well as a live performance from Beverley Knight, and entertainment from Russell Brand, Rob Brydon, and talkSPORT's Alan Brazil.