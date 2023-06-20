Penny Lancaster looks radiant in V-neck dress for special outing with Rod Stewart

It might have been their wedding anniversary last the weekend, but Penny Lancaster and Sir Rod Stewart spent their special day doing their bit for charity.

The pair attended Virgin Radio's charity event Dine & Disco, hosted by Chris Evans, where Rod showcased his smooth moves and husky vocals to the intimate crowd. As ever, Penny was her husband's biggest cheerleader, mingling with guests in a pretty V-neck tea dress.

Looking every inch the summer's dream, Penny teamed her floral print, button-down number with a pair of box-fresh white trainers.

She accessorised with a simple silver pendant necklace, keeping her look understated and garden-party friendly.

© Instagram Penny Lancaster looked radiant to support Chris Evans' Dine & Disco event

Penny coiffed her blonde locks in perfectly bouncy waves and sported radiant, natural makeup for a fresh-faced glow.

Offering fans an insight into the glamorous soirée, Penny shared several photos on Instagram and wrote: "So grateful to be a part of Saturday night's 'Dine & Disco', where @beverlyknight and @sirrodstewart performed. Thanks @chrisevansfi and his team, plus the very generous 50 couples who donated towards the 1.7m raised for Children’s Charities."

© Instagram Penny Lancaster was joined by 52 couples who raised over £1.7 million for charity

The event was attended by 52 couples who raised an incredible £1.7m for a number of UK based children's charities as part of an auction to attend the special event at radio DJ Chris’ private house.

Aside from Rod's headline slot, guests were treated to Michelin-starred food from Tom Kerridge, Atul Kochhar and Jose Pizarro, as well as a live performance from Beverley Knight, and entertainment from Russell Brand, Rob Brydon, and talkSPORT’s Alan Brazil.

Chris recently revealed that Penny and Rod had taken the event falling on their 16th wedding anniversary in their stride.

"Penny actually said to Rod, 'If we actually do stay together, on our 16th anniversary, I want to spend it with 52 couples we’ve never met before!'," he joked on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show.

The event benefitted charities Children in Need, The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, My Black Dog, Rainbow Trust, Starlight, Teenage Cancer Trust, Young Epilepsy and Children with Cancer UK – so it was definitely worth missing out on their anniversary celebrations!

© David M. Benett The event fell on Penny and Rod's 16th wedding anniversary

Rod and Penny wed in 2007, saying 'I do' in a Medieval monastery in Portofino, Italy.

A decade after their wedding, the couple pledged their love for each other again under an ancient beech tree on the 45-acre grounds of their Essex home.

It has also been reported this week that Rod and Penny have put their Los Angeles mansion on the market.

© Joe Maher The couple are moving to the UK full-time after listing their LA home

The hitmaker purchased the property in 1991 for $12.08 million and it comes with a range of swanky features making it a sought-after home.

The Maggie May rocker had the stunning property custom designed in the 1990s by renowned California architect Richard Landry, after purchasing the land for a modest $12 million in 1991.

While the European-style mansion has been one of his main homes since 1991, Rod and his family relocated back to the UK in 2016.