Penny Lancaster amazes in daring bridal inspired dress for date night with Rod Stewart

Penny Lancaster never misses when it comes to looking glamorous. Sunday evening saw the model and TV presenter step out with her husband, Sir Rod Stewart, for a date night and it's safe to say that Penny stole the show!

The 52-year-old wore a white lace dress with elements of sparkle around the bust, which was daringly low cut yet sophisticated. Penny's dress was the perfect combination of sultry and bridal chic with an extended hem just below the knee.

© SplashNews.com Penny Lancaster looked gorgeous in her white lace dress

The Loose Women panellist made sure to keep out the London chill by draping a dark blazer over her shoulders with cut-out arms, paring the stylish jacket with black slingback heels.

Penny added a touch of sparkle to the ensemble with gorgeous diamond hanging earrings and a studded clutch bag. The star's blonde tresses were styled in her signature waves while her makeup was elegant as ever.

Rod, 79, looked equally impressive in his Tom Ford jacquard suit paired with sparkling shoes. The husband and wife were all smiles as they were photographed leaving the fancy hotel after enjoying a dinner alongside their close companion, former football player and manager, Sir Kenny Dalglish, as well as other friends.

Penny and Rod were then pictured leaving The Ritz in style by hopping into a white car together before heading off into the night, but not before posing for photographs in the back of their Rolls Royce, looking effortlessly cool in the process.

The rockstar couple have been married since 2007 and share two children together, Alistair, aged 18 and Aiden, 12. Rod is a father of eight, with his eldest being born in 1963 and Aiden being his youngest.

Meanwhile, Penny's outing in the capital comes just before her return to Loose Women after an extended break. The star, who also volunteers as a Police Special Constable, will be returning to the panel on the ITV daytime programme on Thursday alongside other familiar faces on the show.

© SplashNews.com Penny Lancaster and Sir Rod Stewart leave The Ritz Hotel in London

"On Thursday, our Penny is back with a bang. Pressing pause on her jet-set lifestyle, back to make us laugh or cry but always full of fun. She'll fill us in on everything from touring to travelling, birthdays and blended families. All-round superstar and Special Constable, Penny Lancaster," read a statement from ITV.

Penny hasn't been on the show in recent months since she's been touring with her husband and keeping busy as a mother-of-two. It was reported last year that she had stepped back from the show, however, a representative poured cold water on these claims.

© Dave Benett Alastair, mum Penny Lancaster, and dad Sir Rod Stewart Mark's Club 50th Anniversary Party in November

"There is no story here. Penny has been approached to appear on the show in September but is only available for one date in the near future; a date that does not work for LW," her agent told HELLO! last September.

"Penny has just returned from abroad after six weeks away; and she is off to South America shortly. LW and we have agreed to look at the diary again on her return in October."