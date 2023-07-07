Rod Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster is a fashion goddess in figure-hugging suit

Penny Lancaster is always on hand to support her husband Rod Stewart and as he performed in Edinburgh she made sure that she was in the crowd in one scene-stealing outfit.

Although she didn't share her look while at the gig, that took place in Edinburgh Castle, during a trip to the Gleneagles Townhouse she made sure to show off her outfit in its full glory, even if it was in the most unusual place. As she visited the bathroom in the beautiful property, Penny made sure to share a snap from inside its extravagant bathroom.

The mother-of-two looked incredibly stylish in her look which consisted of a green fitted suit jacket and trousers that she wore over a simple white shirt while she captured her mirror selfie.

Penny looked so elegant as she slipped one of her hands into her pockets, while she wore her beautiful blonde locks loose, allowing them flow down her shoulders.

"Couldn't resist this loo photo," she joked in her caption, and many were no doubt left awestruck by the opulence that surrounded her.

The lavish bathroom looked like it belonged in a palace with dozens of wooden mirrors and marble sinks that stretched as far as the eye could see. Each sink came equipped with a neatly folded pair of towels while an ornate chandelier and a set of palladian windows provided light for the room.

It wasn't just the bathroom that proved to be gorgeous as Penny also shared a snap form inside a dining room that was furnished with marble tables, green chairs and tiny lamps.

Penny often captivates her followers with her stunning beauty and fashionable looks and she was simply divine earlier in the week as she stepped out at The Boodles with her neutral look.

The former model wore a pretty button-down dress with flattering balloon sleeves and a V-neckline, styling it with a pouch clutch bag and strappy neutral heels. Her signature thick blonde hair was styled in soft waves, and she added some pretty drop earrings to her look.

Penny was joined at the boutique tennis event by fellow stars including Strictly Come Dancing professionals Nadiya Bychkova, Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin and Vito Coppola, as well as Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins and actor Ryan Thomas.

The star lives in Essex with Rod, who is currently touring the UK – though he recently had to clarify to fans that he will not be retiring any time soon, after making some comments about putting some of his more famous songs 'to rest'.

He wrote on Instagram: "I'd like to clear up any confusion that I may have caused with my dear fans and the media. I shall never retire! I was put on this earth to be a singer and will keep doing so for as long as the good lord lets me. I'll be playing the hits as advertised for the UK, US, South America and Vegas and into 2024 but no retirement as such."