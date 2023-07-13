Lady Amelia Spencer looks pool-party ready in luxury swimwear

Princess Diana’s niece schooled her followers in the art of luxury swimwear

When she’s not showing face at the most exclusive launches and parties across town, Lady Amelia Spencer is most probably kicking back in the sunshine. Princess Diana’s niece is currently living her most luxurious life while on holiday in the South of France with her husband Greg Mallett, so naturally, we have been treated to some divine swimwear curations.

Adding another covetable swimsuit to her extensive archive (we have her honeymoon to thank for this), Lady Amelia posed poolside in a beautiful piece by Nur Karaata. The Turkish resortwear label provided the 31-year-old with a dreamy swimsuit featuring sprawling pink blooms set against a sky-blue backdrop. The swimsuit, sourced from the brand’s ‘Fiori di Serenita collection,’ further boasted asymmetrical ruffle strap detailing, a belted waistband and an illustrative print.

Lady Amelia layered a coordinating ruffle-trim sarong over the beautiful one piece, offering a modest ‘just popping to the bar’ throw-on element – perfect for post-dip dressing.

The brand shared images of Lady Amelia in her sirenic attire via social media, alongside the caption: “Beautiful Amelia @ameliaspencer15 w @nurkaraata Fiori di Serenita collection.”

The socialite wore her blonde hair swept back into a perfect ponytail unshielded her face from the sunrays with some oversized square sunglasses.

© Getty Diana, Princess of Wales owned a host of iconic swimstyle looks

Lady Amelia’s aunt the late Princess Diana was renowned for her swim style excellence. Her most iconic (we mean that in every sense of the word) swimsuit look came in the form of a sassy leopard print number worn back in 1997.

© Getty Diana, Princess Of Wales in St Tropez in the summer of 1997

Princess Diana wore the animal print piece by Gottex during her Mediterranean cruise with Dodi Al Fayed.

© Getty Lady Amelia is a poster girl for brands including Michael Kors

The famed swimsuit company was founded by Lea Gottlieb in 1956, and the label’s clientele extended to Elizabeth Taylor, Brooke Shields and Queen Sofia of Spain.

Diana’s garment featured a sculpting halterneck, contrasting animal prints, a neutral background and a summery deep low back for maximum tanning potential.

