Elle MacPherson, 59, looks incredible in micro string bikini for jaw-dropping photo

Elle MacPherson is regarded by many as an OG supermodel – and she still has the same jaw-dropping physique as she did in the 90s.

The 59-year-old shared a stunning photo of herself on Friday rocking a tiny string bikini for a makeup-free selfie that put her supermodel figure front and center.

Elle posed in a skimpy brown two-piece by Melissa Odabash that featured a halter neck bikini top with gold hardware between the bust and matching bottoms with side-tie strings and gold detailing. Her blonde hair was left down and curly with a flower clip placed at the front of her head, and she accessorized with a gold chain that boasted a circular pendant.

© Instagram Elle MacPherson looked phenomenal in her skimpy bikini

Elle's phenomenal physique has been a talking point ever since she began her modeling career and earned her the nickname, 'The Body', which she said she learned to embrace.

"I never took it personally. I embraced my Amazonian athleticism," she told HELLO! "I wasn't the 'norm' and there were times when I felt out of place. But I just used it. It's easier to use it than lose it."

She added: "It's impossible for us all to fit into one body type! The one thing that never goes out of fashion is health and well-being. Also being in your own uniqueness, that's always fashionable."

© Instagram Elle focuses on her 'mind, body, and spirt every day'

Elle has always appeared to be in impeccable shape, but even she was forced to reassess her lifestyle when she turned 50. She recently re-shared an interview she did on Megyn Kelly Today in which she revealed the secrets to her slim physique and youthful glow.

"When I turned 50, I wasn't feeling very well and I wasn't looking very well," she said. "I noticed my skin, hair, and weight... I was just not feeling inspired, I had sugar cravings and poor digestion."

Elle continued: "So, I went to my nutritionist and said listen, something is wrong, I need to address my lifestyle. She said I was taking a lot of synthetic vitamins, so she put me on a powerful multivitamin, prebiotic, and probiotic powder.

"So, I started taking it because I was kind of malnourished and I wasn't sleeping much, and I wasn't eating enough fruit and vegetables and I was drinking too much coffee.'

© Getty Elle MacPherson earned herself the nickname, 'The Body'

"I saw such a change and my friend, who is now my CEO, said, 'What are you doing you look amazing?' and I told her I was taking this green powder and it's changed my life".

Elle was so inspired by her lifestyle overhaul that she created her own natural supplement company, WelleCo, in 2014 which has since gained cult status thanks to its protein and super-green powders.

"I realized the power of taking responsibility for my own health and wellness, and this has since become a foundational core value of WelleCo," she told The Sports Edit. "Our aim is to empower people to positively influence their health and make it easier for people to be healthy on the go."