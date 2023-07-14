Hoda Kotb had an awkward surprise when she turned up to the set of Today on Thursday.

The 58-year-old looked radiant in a pastel pink suit which she teamed with a pair of nude heels – but unfortunately for Hoda, she clashed with her co-anchor who turned up in exactly the same outfit!

NBC News meteorologist, Angie Lassman – who filled in for Al Roker while he takes time away from the show – also rocked up to work in the coordinating pink two-piece and nude heels, with the only distinction from Hoda's look being a floral top Angie wore underneath her blazer.

While many TV anchors may have been left mortified by the wardrobe blunder, Hoda and Angie took the clash in their strides and even joked about their "twinning" moment on air.

Hoda's co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie was the first to point out the duo's matching outfits as she called Angie over following her weather report. "Hoda is such a good friend and a good girlfriend that she's like, 'Look, here's what we're gonna do. We're gonna wear the exact same outfit,'" Savannah teased.

Hoda and Angie couldn't help but giggle over their accidental outfit choices, with Angie replying: "We're twinning." The duo then stood up to show off their looks to the camera, with Angie saying: "I feel great if I'm matching you," to which Hoda replied: "Well when we walked in… I mean, I dig a match."

As they made their way back to the desk, Savannah said: "So, Angie, if you were wondering, 'Will I fit in?' Yes, you will! Perfectly."

Later in the show, Hoda and Angie were left almost lost for words when they discovered that they both only wore the pink suit because their moms had picked it out. See their shocked reaction in the video below.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb and Angie Lassman have the best reaction to their accidental 'twinning' moment

The clip was shared on Today's official Instagram account and was captioned: "It seems like great minds think pink! The ladies all came to work in matching colors and some outfits, by coincidence. 'My mom picked mine out,' Hoda told Angie Lassman. 'Mine too!'"

Fans of the show were quick to react, with one responding: "Love this so much and love @angielassman." A second said: "Barbie vibes!" A third added: "Love it, ladies."

Angie's appearance on the show comes after Al stepped away to attend the Ted Talk Countdown in Detroit to talk about climate change. Sharing a video from LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday, Al shared his excitement for the event, saying: "I'm really excited about this. It will be my first Ted Talk ever.

"And we'll have a complete report on it on Today and keep you posted as to when this is going to be live for you to check out." He added: "I'm really, really excited about it. And we will see you later and to all my friends at WDIV, coming to see you as well."

Viewers will get a glimpse at Al's Ted Talk on Friday morning's show, and judging by the reaction on social media, it was a big success. "Just did my @tedcountdown talk on #climatechange at the beautiful @fillmoredetroit We'll have more, tomorrow am on @todayshow," he posted on Thursday.

"Incredible #TED talk. Hearing you deliver it in person was extra special. Hope you had a blast in #detroit," one follower replied. A second said: "Loved your talk!! Thank you for being here." A third added: "It was so great!"