Maya Jama dazzles in velvet party dress for star-studded night out

Velvet in summer? Maya Jama just made it a thing. The Love Island host was among a glittering guestlist at the British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party hosted on Thursday evening. For the illustrious affair, she opted for a design more closely associated with winter dress but seamlessly managed to pull it off regardless.

Nonchalantly brushing off the current London humidity, Maya stepped out in a luxurious black velvet midi dress featuring a crystal trim, a dipped sweetheart neckline and a romantic draping. The sculpted piece was complemented by a pair of glistening silver heels and a bow-clad micro handbag for the star’s mini evening essentials.

The 28-year-old wore her raven hair down loose in tousled beach waves and opted for a radiant beauty glow featuring a sleek winged eyeliner. She was joined at the bash by confidante Edward Enninful and fellow stars Emily Ratajkowski, Rita Ora, Asa Butterfield and Bel Powley.

© Getty Maya Jama attended the British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse

Maya’s friendship with Vogue editor Edward Enninful reached new heights earlier this week, as it was announced that the Love Island star would be gracing the cover of the British glossy for August 2023.

© Getty The star wore a velvet longline evening dress

Maya shared some images from the iconic Vogue shoot via social media, writing: “Honestly. An absolute madness. We shot this months ago & it still hasn’t sunk in.. the cover of Vogue.. little me on my own shot by the greatest to ever do it @stevenmeiselofficial , I burst into tears as soon as I got the call, this was a life dream of mine that I wasn’t sure would ever even happen because it just has never happened, the only other “tv host” (if you can even call her that) that I’ve ever seen on a vogue cover is Oprah which makes it even more wild & coming from where I come from it is just unheard of.”

© Getty The 28-year-old was joined by a host of stars for the evening

Never one to shy away from a Victoriana look, Maya made a case for corsets as she debuted a dreamy denim mini dress on Tuesday. Rocking the iconic 'Annie' dress from vintage treasure trove Annie's Ibiza, Maya was a modern maiden in the silhouette-enhancing frock, complete with a corseted bodice and ultra-mini skater skirt layered with swathes of denim fabric.

The star effortlessly tapped into the beloved Regencycore trend, which dominated the fashion sphere in the spring of last year as the second season of Netflix's Bridgerton made us fall for floral dresses and empire waistlines. Maya channelled the 1800s in her dreamy denim mini, making it modern as she donned chunky high-top trainers.