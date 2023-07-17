Harper Beckham channels Barbie in pink strappy dress for Miami night out with mum Victoria

David and Victoria Beckham's daughter donned the cutest maxi dress to party in Miami with her brother Cruz this weekend

David and Victoria Beckham's fashionista daughter Harper looked pretty in pink this weekend to attend the glamorous unveiling party of Lionel Messi as Inter Miami's latest signing.

Joining her parents in Miami, 12-year-old Harper Seven brushed shoulders with football royalty as she partied with her siblings and parents at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Dressed to perfection, the mini fashionista donned a pastel pink maxi dress and swept her honey-blonde hair into a neat, elevated bun.

Harper's candy pink gown, complete with delicate spaghetti straps and a square neckline, looks to be Reformation's 'Liya Dress' in 'Babygirl pink'.

Crafted from a draped crepe fabric, Harper's sweetheart look was a fitting getup to match with Inter Miami's famous pink branding - and with her brother Cruz's satin pink shirt.

© Instagram Harper looked pretty in pink as she partied in Miami with her family

Taking to Instagram, Victoria penned: "Welcome @leomessi @antonelaroccuzzo to Miami!! So many kisses!! Love you @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven," sharing several photos from the family's exciting evening in the States.

"Beautiful family," commented one fan, as another penned: "Harper is such a fashionista! Love her," wrote another.

© Instagram Harper twinned with her older brother Cruz who rocked a pink satin shirt

Style appears to come naturally to Victoria Beckham's mini style muse, who never passes up on the opportunity to don her mother's eponymous luxury fashion collection.

Most recently, Harper showed off the latest addition to her designer handbag collection as she showed off a glitzy 'Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon mini bag' from Prada whilst celebrating her birthday at the luxe Prada Caffe inside Harrods.

© Instagram Harper looked stylish in a lavender dress and trainers

Harper first debuted her £950 Prada handbag when she posed for a mirror selfie with her mum, Victoria. In the sweet mother-daughter snap, Harper and VB twinned in pink and purple dresses, marking yet another occasion the fashionable duo had twinned in coordinating outfits.

© Instagram Victoria and Harper stopped for a photo outside the Prada Caffe at Harrods

Earlier this month, Harper also debuted an enviable piece of arm candy as she stepped out with her mum armed with a vintage Louis Vuitton shoulder bag emblazoned with the brand's iconic monogram logo.

© Instagram Victoria has shared her love for makeup with daughter Harper

The discontinued designer accessory, the 'Takashi Murakami Monogram Pochette Accessoires Shoulder Bag', retails for up to £2k second-hand.

She may only be 12, but Harper is a mini style muse to watch as she continues to master the art of immaculate dressing.