Christie Brinkley, 69, displays supermodel curves in seriously tight dress – see stunning photo

Christie Brinkley may be seven months away from her 70th birthday – but that doesn't mean she's going to stop wearing what she wants, nor should she.

The 69-year-old looked stunning in a seriously tight dress that hugged every curve on her body in a new photo she shared on Wednesday. The bright blue number boasted a maxi length, long sleeves, a high, round neckline, a side split, and ruched side detailing that cinched in her tiny waist.

The Sports Illustrated model looked gorgeous with her blonde hair styled in a bouncy blowout and her signature red lip adding a contrasting pop of color to her electric ensemble. She finished off her outfit with a pair of black, strappy, wedge sandals and a black and white satchel she wore across her body.

Christie looked radiant in the sun-drenched photo, which saw her standing in front of Givenchy's iconic quadruple Gs logo. "The OG @givenchy," she captioned the image.

Her followers raced to compliment her appearance, with one responding: "You look amazing & beautiful. Love that dress on you." A second said: "Goddess Christie, you beautify everything!" A third added: "Now that is the best shot ever Christie," and a fourth wrote: "Cool and drop-dead gorgeous."

Christie is in incredible shape because she pays close attention to what she puts into her body, but she has admitted in the past that when it comes to her diet, she likes to keep it balanced and never deprives herself.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she said she allows herself one treat per day and likes to indulge in a glass of wine. "I like a glass of red wine with dinner because it doesn't interfere with my sleep," she said.

Christie also believes that by moving as much as she can, she's keeping her body intact. "Don't stop moving because you'll rust," she said to The Cut. "You have to grease the joints and keep moving. As long as I do that, I feel great. If you start to hold still, they'll start acting up."

Sharing an insight into her workout, Christie likes to keep it varied to stop her from getting bored: "The key is mixing things up, maintaining variety, integrating exercise into your routine, and making exercise fun," she told Forbes.

She also believes that moving her arms is the secret to keeping her toned. "When I was doing Chicago, I noticed that the second you do any activity and you add your arms as though you're dancing, it revs you up," she said in her interview with The Cut.

"Whether it's walking down the beach and moving your arms like you're swimming, or picking up rocks and walking with them, you really start sweating and breathing heavily. The second you try to adjust those teeny changes; they make a huge difference."