Issa Rae's pink feather PJs from the Barbie movie are on sale with 50% off
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

This Barbie knows a good deal when she sees one… 

Issa Rae attends the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney
Leanne Bayley
Leanne BayleyDirector of Lifestyle & Commerce

Hands up if you're excited for the Barbie movie? The reviews are looking good (read HELLO!'s super honest review!) and the collaborations are coming out thick and fast

While Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are getting the majority of the headlines, we're looking at Issa Rae today who also stars as President Barbie in the movie. 

In a screenshot from the film, we can see that the 38-year-old actress is wearing a pair of Sleeper feather pjs in one of the scenes, and guess what - they're actually on sale right now with a whopping 50% off both in the UK and the US. Exciting times! 

Issa Rae in the barbie movie wearing feather pjs
Issa Raee wearing pink pjs

Lots of brands do feather pjs these days, but it was the Ukrainian brand Sleeper that kickstarted the craze. Plenty of celebrities own them - Katherine Ryan, Holly Willoughby, and many more. 

Shop Issa Rae's feather pjs

Issa's pair of feather-trimmed pjs are pink (obviously!) and while they usually cost £325 at NETAPORTER, they're now 50% cheaper at £162.50. If you're reading this in the US, you can expect to pay $195 down from $390. Such a great bargain. 

If you love the idea of getting all feathered up, shop Issa's exact pjs above or shop some more designs below.

More feathered pjs to shop

  • Sleeper White feather pjs

    Sleeper Feather Pyjamas In White

    The cult white pyjamas set with feather trims are so comfy and they can be worn again and again.

  • Nasty Gal feather pjs

    Nasty Gal Feather Pyjamas In Blush

    If you've got a hen party this summer, how perfect would these be?! 

  • etsy feather pjs

    Etsy Feather Pyjamas In White

    This pyjama set is both lightweight and breathable, so you’ll always look and feel great. 

  • Nadine Merabi darcie hot pink pjs

    Nadine Merabi 'Darcie' Feather Pyjamas In Hot Pink

    Made from beautifully designed silk touch fabric, these little beauties will make you feel amazing whether it’s date night, a trip away or girls night.

