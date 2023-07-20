Issa Rae's pink feather PJs from the Barbie movie are on sale with 50% off

Hands up if you're excited for the Barbie movie? The reviews are looking good (read HELLO!'s super honest review!) and the collaborations are coming out thick and fast.

While Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are getting the majority of the headlines, we're looking at Issa Rae today who also stars as President Barbie in the movie.

In a screenshot from the film, we can see that the 38-year-old actress is wearing a pair of Sleeper feather pjs in one of the scenes, and guess what - they're actually on sale right now with a whopping 50% off both in the UK and the US. Exciting times!

Issa Raee wearing pink pjs

Lots of brands do feather pjs these days, but it was the Ukrainian brand Sleeper that kickstarted the craze. Plenty of celebrities own them - Katherine Ryan, Holly Willoughby, and many more.

Shop Issa Rae's feather pjs

Issa's pair of feather-trimmed pjs are pink (obviously!) and while they usually cost £325 at NETAPORTER, they're now 50% cheaper at £162.50. If you're reading this in the US, you can expect to pay $195 down from $390. Such a great bargain.

If you love the idea of getting all feathered up, shop Issa's exact pjs above or shop some more designs below.

More feathered pjs to shop