Harper Beckham rocks striking strappy dress for triumphant night with dad David

It was a big night for David Beckham on Friday as he watched his latest signing, Lionel Messi, make his Inter Miami debut – and he wasn't the only one nervously awaiting the outcome of the match.

His daughter, Harper Seven, accompanied him and mum Victoria and it proved to be a triumphant night as Messi landed a free kick in the 94th minute to clinch a 2-1 victory against Mexican side Cruz Azul.

Proving once again that she has inherited her mum's flair for fashion, Harper rocked a baby blue maxi dress complete with delicate spaghetti straps and a cowl neckline and swept her honey-blonde hair into a neat, elevated bun.



Of course, Victoria looked just as chic, opting for an all-black ensemble and was snapped in the stands next to Harper excitedly taking photos of Messi on the pitch.

© Stacy Revere Harper Beckham excitedly snapped photos of Messi during his Inter Miami debut

Style appears to come naturally to Victoria's mini-style muse. Most recently, Harper donned a pastel pink maxi dress to attend the glamorous unveiling party of Messi at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Crafted from a draped crepe fabric, Harper's sweetheart look was a fitting getup to match Inter Miami's famous pink branding.

© Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock Harper Beckham looked pretty in her floral dress

Meanwhile, David was overjoyed by his team's win as it marked their first in 11 games, admitting it was "a dream come true". "To be honest, as soon as I saw the free kick given, I thought, 'This is the way it's meant to end,'" he said on Apple's MLS Season Pass. "Especially when you've got players like Leo and Sergio [Busquets] on the pitch – that's what they produce."

He continued: "It's so exciting tonight for our fans. All of these people, that have come down here to see Leo just step on the pitch – let alone just do what he's done. Honestly, Sergio's performance was incredible.

© Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock Victoria looked chic in all black as she supported David on his big night

"But you know it's a dream come true for everybody in this stadium to see, and everybody around this country to see Leo step into the MLS and perform. I don't have many words for that."

Messi also called the win a "huge joy" speaking to reporters after the game. "We wanted to start like this by giving these people a victory," he said. "We knew that it was very important for us to start this championship in winning fashion. Luckily we were able to do it in the end, and I am very happy."

© Megan Briggs Lionel Messi scored a free kick to clinch Inter Miami a 2-1 victory

He added: "It is a huge joy to get this first victory after how we have done in the league. It is important to start winning, beyond the fact that it is another championship, for confidence it is very good to get victories."

Harper and Victoria weren't the only recognisable faces to watch the match as celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams and LeBron James were among the 20,000-capacity crowd.