Victoria Beckham and Harper support David Beckham at Miami football event

David Beckham was supported by his wife Victoria and their two youngest children, Cruz and Harper, as he celebrated an exciting new signing for his football team, Inter Miami CF, on Sunday.

The Beckhams ensured it was a family affair as David confirmed the team's signing of football legend Lionel Messi at a ceremony held at the club's stadium in Miami.

© Getty Images David Beckham was joined on-stage by his wife Victoria and their children Harper and Cruz at the event

Victoria looked as chic as ever for her on-stage appearance, wearing a cream trouser suit with a black camisole and her hair down and sleek, while daughter Harper – who recently celebrated her 12th birthday – wore a pretty pink dress that matched the club's pink football kit.

Fashion designer Victoria shared her pride at David's success in a heartfelt Instagram post to coincide with the announcement, writing: "I don't have enough words to express how proud I am of @davidbeckham. I have watched you work so hard to make this moment a reality and it's finally here! Kisses @leomessi @antonelaroccuzzo @intermiamicf."

© Getty Images David Beckham said it was a "dream come true" to sign Lionel Messi to Inter Miami CF

An emotional David said it had been a "dream come true" to sign the Argentina player as he addressed a sold out crowd of around 20,000 fans, while on stage alongside his family.

"10 years ago, I started my journey to build a new MLS team. I said then that I dreamt of bringing the best players in the world Florida and the great city of Miami. Players who shared our ambition to grow soccer in this country, who would inspire the next generation and help build a legacy in this sport," the dad-of-four said.

© Getty Images David Beckham gave a heartfelt speech at the event

"Please forgive me for feeling a little bit emotional tonight. It really is a dream come true to welcome Lionel Messi to Inter Miami. Leo, we are so proud you have chosen this club for the next stage of your career. Welcome to the family."

Lionel joins the club on a contract until 2025 alongside his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets, who was also formally unveiled during Sunday night's event.

The Beckhams have been in Miami for the past week ahead of the formal announcement, and on Saturday Victoria revealed a glimpse inside the family's $24million penthouse as she hit the gym for a workout.

Victoria and David's Miami home is located in the iconic One Hundred Museum building, which was designed to mirror a seven-star hotel and features incredible amenities for its 100 tenants.