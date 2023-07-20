Victoria and David Beckham show off their dance movies with Harper in hilarious family video

Victoria and David Beckham revealed how they "get down in Miami" as they showed off their family's signature dance move on Tik Tok. Filmed by their son Cruz, 18, the couple were joined by daughter Harper Seven, 12, who joined in on the fun. Reposting the hilarious video on her own Instagram account, Victoria captioned it: "Who stole our keys?"

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to comment on the lighthearted Tik Tok. TV star and blogger Enrica Scielzo was among the first, writing: "Victoria I'd just like people [to] realize how funny you are! I love you and truly enjoy your sense of humor in all your interviews, you are an amazing woman and [you have an] amazing family!"

Meanwhile, a second penned "Love this family!!" and a third agreed: "Best family ever."

The family were spotted dancing in their Miami penthouse

During the video, Victoria, David and Harper were each spotted dancing in their $24 million Miami penthouse.

A stunning property, the residence is located in the One Hundred Museum building, which was designed to mirror a seven-star hotel and features incredible amenities for its 100 tenants. Each apartment boasts multiple terraces with breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean as well as the Miami skyline, Italian kitchens with quartz countertops, custom-designed walk-in closets and spa-like bathrooms.

© Instagram Victoria posing in the state-of-the-art gym at the family's Miami penthouse

The penthouse offers David the perfect base to work with his football team, Inter Miami, and it has also allowed the couple to spend more time with their eldest son Brooklyn, 24, and his wife Nicola, 28, who now live in the US.

It's been a busy week for the Beckham family, with the A-listers ringing in a major milestone on Monday. Joined by Victoria, Harper and Cruz on-stage, David recently confirmed his team's signing of football legend Lionel Messi at a ceremony held at the club's stadium in Miami.

© Instagram On Monday David announced that Lionel Messi has joined Inter Miami

An emotional David said it had been a "dream come true" to sign the Argentina player as he addressed a sold-out crowd of around 20,000 fans, while on stage with his wife and kids.

© Instagram Victoria, Cruz and Harper joined David Beckham for his big night

"10 years ago, I started my journey to build a new MLS team. I said then that I dreamt of bringing the best players in the world to Florida and the great city of Miami. Players who shared our ambition to grow soccer in this country, who would inspire the next generation and help build a legacy in this sport," the dad-of-four said.

"Please forgive me for feeling a little bit emotional tonight. It really is a dream come true to welcome Lionel Messi to Inter Miami. Leo, we are so proud you have chosen this club for the next stage of your career. Welcome to the family."

© Instagram Harper looked pretty in pink while Victoria opted for a cream trouser suit and a black camisole

Bringing her fashion A-game, Victoria looked as chic as ever for her on-stage appearance, wearing a cream trouser suit with a black camisole and her hair down and sleek, while daughter Harper – who recently celebrated her 12th birthday – wore a pretty pink dress that matched the club's pink football kit.