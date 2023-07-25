Kylie Minogue sends temperatures soaring in plunging crystal-clad dress

Songstress Kylie Minogue turned heads on Monday in the most striking crystal-clad dress.

And much to the delight of her fans, the Padam Padam hitmaker was quick to share a head-turning photograph of her outfit in all its glory.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue shares flirty video as she poses in just a jumper

In the image, which was shared to Instagram, Kylie looked sensational in her slinky garment which featured a plunging cowl neckline, a monochromatic zig-zag pattern and thousands of glittering black and silver crystals.

She wore her blonde locks down loose in gently tousled waves and elevated her get-up with a touch of vampy makeup. Not one to shy away from a bold look, Kylie, 55, accentuated her features with rich, kohl eyeliner, lashings of mascara, bronzed contouring and a pretty, nude lip. Stunning!

In the picture, Kylie could be seen posing up an absolute storm in front of a bathroom mirror. She nonchalantly rested her hands on the sink and gazed directly at the viewer with vixen eyes.

Captioning the snapshot, the singer simply included a green and white heart emoji.

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on Kylie, with one writing: "Holy moly!! Stunning doesn't even begin to cover it!" while a second chimed in: "Stun [red heart emoji] what more can we say, SLAY."

© Getty Kylie always looks flawless

A third remarked: "Timeless beauty," and a fourth added: "I love the creative 'story'. First we had all red with Padam and now green. Reflecting the album artwork. Can’t wait to hear the single! Fingers crossed it’s an absolute banger!"

Kylie's sultry ensemble comes after she went full on Barbie in a lilac and fuchsia hooded gown. Dressed to perfection, the pop princess was pictured beaming from ear to ear as she threw her arms into the arm whilst perched atop a brown leather sofa.

For the special photoshoot, Kylie donned a vivid colour block garment which did well to highlight her gorgeous curves. Her stunning gown really stole the show thanks to its unique hood and luxurious swathes of satin.

As for accessories, Kylie completed her ensemble with a small silver bracelet and a pair of bow-embellished heels. She wore her platinum blonde tresses in a centre part and opted for a luminous beauty blend comprising radiant highlighter, smoky eyeshadow and coral-pink lipstick.

© Getty Kylie Minogue on American Idol

In her caption, Kylie enthused: "Padam Padam is #1 in the UK airplay charts! Wow! THANK YOU for all the love," and it appears that her millions of fans were just as thrilled as she was.

One commented: "I am so proud of this whole thing I could cry. I won't because I am on the tube, but I could," while a second penned: "You deserve allll the love! Congratulations."

© Getty The singer is a veritable style queen

A third added: "Congrats to our Aussie Queen of Pop @kylieminogue!" while a fourth shared: "The padam keeps on padaming, we won girlies," and even the singer's sister, Dannii, commented, as she simply posted: "Whooooooo #1."