Kylie Minogue looks unreal in flaming red leather jumpsuit

Kylie Minogue's fearless sense of style shows no signs of slowing down! On Monday, the pop princess turned heads in a flaming red leather jumpsuit – and wow did she look amazing.

Stepping out in Hudson Square, New York, Kylie made sure that all eyes were on her as she posed for a handful of photos on a busy pavement.

As ever, the star looked flawless in a bright red leather garment featuring a plunging V-neckline, a cinched-in waistline and a loose, flattering fit.

For an added dose of glamor, the 'Padam Padam' songstress teamed her bold jumpsuit with a pair of pointed red heels and a glossy red manicure.

© Getty Kylie commanded attention in a bold red jumpsuit

She wore her platinum blonde locks loose around her shoulders and finished off her look with a sweep of flawless makeup. From her telescopic lashes to her glossy nude lip, Kylie looked effortlessly radiant as she flashed a huge grin for the cameras.

The secret to Kylie's age-defying appearance? A creamy Pond's Cold Cream moisturiser which usually retails for £7.45.

Kylie told the Daily Mail she started using it every day on the advice of her mum Carol. "It's really changed my skin," she said. "It's all I really use to look after my skin. It's such an old classic."

© Getty The singer looked stunning

This isn't the first time we've seen Kylie turn heads in red. Earlier this month, the Aussie singer surprised fans at Capital's Summertime Ball wearing an incredible flowing red dress complete with a daring thigh-high split.

During her incredible set, Kylie performed her latest single before singing a delightful encore of one of her biggest crowd-pleasers, 'Can't Get You Out of My Head'.

© Getty The Aussie pop princess performing in New York

The Australian pop star is set to release her sixteenth studio album, Tension, later this year, and she's still inspiring fans with her music and her fashion.

Over on Instagram, Kylie sparked a sweet fan reaction with a behind-the-scenes video clip of herself preparing to take to the stage. Fans and friends went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "So good to see you happy like that. [Love you] my goddess," while a second chimed in: "Queen!!! we want to see more performances".

A third remarked: "I adore your positive energy," and a fourth sweetly added: "You look beautiful Kylie".

Much to the delight of fans, Kylie has since teased the possibility of another tour. The singer made the confession during a recent interview with Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakstone on Heart Radio.

© Getty Kylie teased another tour

Jamie asked: "Do you still have an enthusiasm for playing live? I'm just thinking, any sort of thoughts on whether you might tour?"

To which Kylie replied: "I would love to. I didn't get to tour the last album 'Disco'. So it's so frustrating. So yeah, we're looking into dates, currently, so hopefully, hopefully, I can make that happen."