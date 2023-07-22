Kylie Minogue rocks daring outfit as she celebrates major news

Padam Padam hitmaker Kylie Minogue looked as flawless as ever in her slinky look

We haven't been able to get Kylie Minogue out of our heads since the release of Padam Padam back in May, and it appears many feel the same as she shared the news of its domination on the music charts.

Celebrating the news that the song had hit number one in the UK airplay charts, the singer rocked a very slinky hooded gown. Kylie threw her arms up in jubilation as she sat in a small wodden cranny with a colour-blocked dress that showed off all of her amazing figure. The unique garment had shades of purple and red while the hood concealed most of Kylie's iconic blonde locks.

Her outfit contrasted nicely with the yellows surrounding her, and she paired her striking outfit some pointed toe heels. She added an extra touch of glam to her ensemble with a small bracelet around her wrist.

In her caption, Kylie enthused: "Padam Padam is #1 in the UK airplay charts! Wow! THANK YOU for all the love," and it appears that her millions of fans were just as thrilled as she was.

Kylie celebrated her news in style

One commented: "I am so proud of this whole thing I could cry. I won't because I am on the tube, but I could," while a second penned: "You deserve allll the love! Congratulations."

A third added: "Congrats to our Aussie Queen of Pop @kylieminogue!" while a fourth shared: "The padam keeps on padaming, we won girlies," and even the singer's sister, Dannii, commented, as she simply posted: "Whooooooo #1."

Padam Padam, indeed

Kylie released her hit single back in May, and served us some firey red-hot looks as she filmed the song's show-stopping music video. In one moment that was captured on a billboard, she had flung herself back onto a bed covered with a green sheet, while wearing the eye-catching number and allowing her blonde hair cascaded back behind her.

Kylie matched her sky-high heels to the fiery dress as she lounged, and she was incredibly enthusiastic about her new billboard in her caption. "I'm in Leicester Square," she wrote alongside the sparkle emoji. "THANK YOU @spotifyuk," she finished the post, adding two red heart emojis.

Red is becoming one of Kylie's signature colours

For a while, red was becoming Kylie's signature colour and she certainly stole the show when she was photographed in New York City in a flaming red leather jumpsuit. As ever, the star looked flawless in the bright red leather garment featuring a plunging V-neckline, a cinched-in waistline and a loose, flattering fit.

For an added dose of glamor, the All the Lovers songstress teamed her bold jumpsuit with a pair of pointed red heels and a glossy red manicure.

We love all of Kylie's daring fashion looks

She wore her platinum blonde locks loose around her shoulders and finished off her look with a sweep of flawless makeup. From her telescopic lashes to her glossy nude lip, Kylie looked effortlessly radiant as she flashed a huge grin for the cameras.

