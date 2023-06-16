Kylie Minogue sizzles in tiny black mini dress you don't want to miss

Grammy award-winner, wine connoisseur, and pop princess are three ways to describe Kylie Minogue and on Thursday, she added fashionista to the list when she was spotted turning up the heat in a fiery black mini dress.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Can't Get You Out Of My Head, the singer shared a quick clip of herself signing copies of her new single Padum Padum, whilst wearing the ultra-chic black ensemble. See the full look in the video below.

Kylie Minogue sizzles in black mini dress

"Calling All The Lovers," Kylie started, "Last chance to win one of ten signed singles! Buy or download and it could be YOU!!! Can you feel my heart beating…[red love heart emoji] Padum Padum [red love heart emoji]."

The blonde bombshell paired the embellished mini dress with a pair of sheer black tights and black T-bar shoes and accessorised with a sparling silver bangle in the blink-and-you'll-miss-it clip.

Kylie dazzled in the glamorous number

Her flawless makeup look featured dramatic black eyeliner that took centre stage alongside netural face makeup and lipstick. Her honey-hued locks were worn down with a natural wave.

Following the exciting competition news, Kylie also shared a glimpse of her music video for the new hit track, which saw her head-to-toe in a cherry red look comprised of, thigh-high latex boots, a sultry red dress and matching gloves - that's some superhero chic right there!

Kylie has been coming through with content from the incredible new video and it's safe to say her followers have been lapping it up. "Another Iconic music video for the Minogue Legacy," one fan commented. A second added: "Uber fabulous loving this darling," alongside a heart eyes emoji. A third chimed in, writing: "We need a PADAM PADAM action figure."

The catchy song has caused a stir with fans since it's release last month, and thankfully Kylie has hopes of going on tour with her new upcoming album. She made the fabulous revelation whilst speaking to Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakstone on Heart Radio.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global Kylie Minogue on stage at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023

Jamie asked: "Do you still have an enthusiasm for playing live? I'm just thinking, any sort of thoughts on whether you might tour?" To which Kylie replied: "I would love to. I didn't get to tour the last album 'Disco'. So it's so frustrating. So yeah, we're looking into dates, currently, so hopefully, hopefully, I can make that happen."

It has been a non-stop few weeks for the pop star who surprised audiences at the Capital Summertime Ball over the weekend. Kylie kept well within the spicy red theme of her new number which, of course, she performed for the cheering crowd. Before singing a rendition of her classic hit Can't Get You Out of My Head.

The star was also announced to be headlining Radio 2 in the Park in London's Hyde Park later this year on 24 September.