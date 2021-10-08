Kylie Minogue looks like a goddess in her sheer floor-length gown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kylie Minogue stepped out in her formalwear on Thursday evening as she attended the Golden Vines Awards at Annabel's in London - and we are officially in love with her gown.

The singer was pretty in pink in her Oscar De La Renta dress, which featured layers of draped tulle and a flattering leg split. She added Gianvito Rossi heels and glowing makeup to finish the look.

Sharing her outfit on Instagram, she wrote to her fans: "Thank you Golden Vines Awards - what a night!!"

The star also performed a set at the awards, which were held in support of the Gerard Basset Foundation. Wearing a glittering red jumpsuit, Kylie looked incredible as she took to the stage to sing her hits.

Fans were quick to react to Kylie's latest appearance, with one writing on Instagram: "I so love that the diva Kylie always gives us a good heel and a hint of leg!" and another adding: "You look amazing as always."

Kylie recently came back to the UK after returning to Australia for an extended period of time earlier in the year. But she's since confirmed that she will soon be relocating back to her homeland Down Under.

It's said that the pop icon has sold her cottage in Melbourne, however, and will be looking for a new home in Australia.



In London, Kylie currently owns a very lavish penthouse in the world's most expensive apartment building: One Hyde Park. Her home is believed to be worth £18million ($25million) which is 72 times more expensive than the UK average house price of £250,000. Wow!

It's unknown whether the singer will keep her London base when she relocates, as she is likely to still need to travel to the capital for work purposes. One thing's for sure, she'll always be welcomed home by her UK fans...