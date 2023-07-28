Ruth Langsford channels Margot Robbie in Barbiecore for exciting outing

Ruth Langsford has taken a leaf out of Margot Robbie's book and channeled her inner Barbie as she headed out on a fun outing on Wednesday.

The Loose Women panelist was spotted in a vibrant pink ensemble all from her very own QVC range. The Barbiecore sartorial display was comprised of a bright pink blazer and a matching pink slogan T-shirt adorned with red letters, which she paired with flattering capri-style jeans in a light blue hue.

© Instagram Ruth look fabulous in pink

Ruth wore the look for a fun outing with her friend who she photographed at a Barbie Movie-themed photo opportunity, inside the iconic cardboard box. Ruth then made a dash back to QVC in her pink ensemble ready for an evening of filming.

"All my own work," penned the TV presenter, and listed the striking pieces alongside a stunning mirror selfie. Ruth upped the ante with her footwear and slipped into a pair of hot pink loafers adorned with gold buckles. She also added the track Barbie Girl to her post.

Ruth headed to film for QVC

In a second shot, the wife of Eamonn Holmes penned: "Back at the Q. See you at 7.00pm," in matching pink and white lettering. She even added a pair of ultra-glamorous sunglasses to complete her Hollywood-inspired outfit.

This isn't the first time Ruth has mimicked the iconic children's doll, and in 2017, she was ahead of her time when she sauntered in a hot pink midi dress with matching stilettos for a stint on This Morning - and the look could have been a costume from the film.

Ruth oozed confidence in the daring Dorothy Perkins number and proudly showed off its intricate neckline whilst standing proudly on a pink and white platform.

"I'm a Barbie Girl!! Dress on @thismorning from @dorothyperkins Shoes Faith @debenhams #thursday #studiostyle #style #fashion #ootd #whatiwore #dressingroom #bts #pink #barbie #dorothyperkins #faith #shoes."

Ruth even gave fans a rendition of the hit Aqua track whilst frolicking in the vibrant ensemble, which you can see in the video below. Fans unanimously agreed that the Barbie life suited Ruth in the comments section.

"Love this colour on you Ruth," one fan penned. Meanwhile, a second added: "Absolutely gorgeous," alongside a slew of pink emojis. A third wrote: "That colour really suits you Ruth, you look fab-u-lous."

"You look amazing [pink love heart], the shoes from Faith are they called 'Chloe' in pink patent I love them." A fourth replied. As for her hair and makeup in the fabulous video, Ruth opted to wear her honey-hued tresses in a slick blowdry. Her stunning camera-ready makeup look was comprised of smokey chestnut eyeshadow, rosy pink blusher and lashings of nude lipstick.