Loose Women's Ruth Langsford is a total vixen in skinny jeans and unique coat

Ruth Langsford is always known for her fashionable ensembles whether she's presenting on Loose Women or QVC, or as she proved on Tuesday, when she's off-duty.

The 63-year-old shared a stunning photo on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening as she headed to the QVC studios and her pre-show outfit was to die for. The star posed in a tight pair of skinny jeans that showed off her sculpted figure, completing the ensemble with a unique blue coat that looked incredibly comfortable and underneath this was a mustard-yellow jumper.

Ruth carried a maroon bag with her, while keeping her luscious blonde hair in her signature style. The presenter opted for a natural face of make-up, while adding two rings to her outfit and a silver watch.

"Back at the Q!" she enthused in her caption. "Shoe design meeting." But even though it was shoes on Ruth's mind, her actual footwear was mostly kept out of the elevator selfie. A small glimpse could be made, and it appeared that for the cooler weather, the star had opted for a pair of boots.

© Instagram Ruth looked fabulous in her get-up

Ruth is a lover of a pair of skinny jeans and back in November, she shared a gorgeous photo as she prepared to head out for a walk despite some rainy weather. The mum-of-one looked amazing in the black skintight jeans and stylish chunky boots, alongside a grey quilted jacket.

The down-to-earth TV stalwart previously chatted to HELLO! about why she's so passionate about creating comfortable yet stylish clothing for women of a similar age, revealing she strives to make ladies feel as though they're being "invested in".

© Ian West - PA Images Ruth always looks so glamorous

"Women of a certain age start saying that they feel invisible, and that no one is really doing things for us," the star explained. "I think they feel that you're investing in them and that you're thinking about them."

The star also revealed that she really values the fact that her customers leave feedback, because it "takes time" to do so. "Because it takes time for people to sit and write feedback, whether it's good or bad I do read them, and I correct things if I can," she continued.

© Instagram The star is fond of an elevator selfie

"I think people appreciate that. When I brought [in] the new improved fit, I said: 'Right, this is for you, thank you for all your comments, we took them on board, this is the new improved fit.' And I think that then they feel that you're really listening to them."

