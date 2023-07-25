Ruth Langsford dazzles followers in figure-hugging white jeans and chic wedges

Ruth Langsford always dazzles with her fabulous fashion looks, so it comes as no surprise she has her very own range with QVC! And her latest look to appear on the shopping channel was one of her most stylish yet.

The former This Morning star took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, with a video as she was about to go live on the channel. In the clip, she rocked a pair of figure-hugging white jeans, which she paired with a long-sleeved yellow top and the most perfect pair of white cork wedges.

Ruth looked so glamorous

Captioning the post, she penned: "Join us live in five," as she stood with co-host Jilly Halliday.

As for her hair and makeup, Ruth wore her bobbed locks down and straight, and her camera-ready makeup look was comprised of warm bronzer, fluttery fake lashes, and a slick of light pink lipgloss.

This isn't the first look the star delighted fans with this week as just hours before her lemon-hued sartorial display she slipped into an ultra-chic khaki green blazer which she matched with a white T-shirt, adorned with a matching khaki star and navy blue capri trousers.

Alongside the photo, she wrote, "Back at the Q!! See you at 7:00!" When the star isn't posing up a storm on our screens she is the doting wife to her husband of 13 years Eamonn Holmes.

When did Ruth and Eamonn get married?

The pair tied the knot in June 2010 and shared their special day exclusively with HELLO!. Whilst the duo have been married for 13 years, their romance began almost 25 years ago.

The couple first met in the mid-90s when they were introduced by their mutual friend, TV presenter Sally Meen.

© John Phillips Ruth and Eamonn have been married for 13 years

Eamonn decided to pop the question, after 13 years together, via text message during a day out at the Cheltenham races with their friends – but Ruth didn't see the text until the car journey home!

"Eamonn says he was looking at me across the room and had one of 'those moments'. He said I was laughing and having so much fun and looking so lovely that he thought to himself, 'Why I am not married to this woman?'" she said in an interview with the Belfast Telegraph.

Do they have any children?

Eamonn and Ruth share one son, Jack 21. Eamonn shares his oldest children Declan, 32, Rebecca, 30, and Niall, 28, with his ex-wife Gabrielle.