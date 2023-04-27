Ruth Langsford turns heads with unexpected look in latest appearance

Ruth Langsford is one of the most glamorous presenters on Loose Women, always enchanting us with her stylish frocks, fitted trousers or smart blazers, but she opted for something on the more daring side on Thursday.

As she prepared to film for shopping channel QVC, the 63-year-old revealed that she had decided to don a leather jacket ahead of the show's filming. Ruth shared her customary lift selfie where she modelled the unexpected look over a brightly-coloured orange shirt and a pair of figure-hugging black trousers. She certainly looked ready for her hosting gig as she brought her suitcase in with her.

Her locks were in their signature style, and she accessorised with just a watch as she posed in the lift, penning the words: "Where could I possibly be now?!!! See you at 7.00pm"

We always love seeing Ruth's style, and earlier in the month she stunned Loose Women viewers in her chain print Mango blouse and her flattering Hobbs trousers, which she described as her "favourite" pair.

Ruth looked stylish in the unexpected look

Ruth looked stunning in the sophisticated ensemble, finishing the look with a pair of bright pink heels. The ITV presenter wore her hair in her signature sleek straight style, accessorising perfectly with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a delicate pendant necklace.

As for her makeup, Ruth opted for a flutter of mascara, a rosy blush and a matte pink lip to finish.

The 63-year-old took to Instagram to share a video of herself modelling the look on the Loose Women set. Ruth captioned the post: "Got shirty on Loose Women today! Chain print shirt from Mango. My fave 'Gael' trousers from Hobbs. Pink shoes from Zara. Styled by @mothersshoppers."

Speaking about her fashion inspirations at a Feeling Fabulous Event last year, the mum-of-one explained: "I'm probably designing things for myself if I'm honest but I think that resonates with so many women of my age group, and older, who have the same problems I have buying clothes. I want to remain stylish and fashion-forward, but I also want to be comfortable. I want to try and correct the problems that I find."

