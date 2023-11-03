Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ruth Langsford looks youthful in skintight skinny jeans and boots

Ruth Langsford looks youthful in skinny jeans and chunky boots

The Loose Women and former This Morning star's style is so relatable

Ruth Langsford wearing blue blazer posing in garden of home with Eamonn Holmes
Kate Thomas
Kate ThomasLifestyle Managing Editor
Ruth Langsford is forever the queen of relatable style. The Loose Women star took to Instagram on Thursday to share her cosy and casual outfit – and she looked great.

The 63-year-old presenter was pictured heading out for a walk, rocking a quilted jacket with a hood from her QVC range, teamed with black skintight jeans and a pair of practical and stylish chunky boots. Braving the rain, the former This Morning star snapped a mirror selfie as she prepared to take her pet pup Maggie for a walk.

Ruth Langsford in skinny jeans quilted jacket and boots posing in hallway© Instagram
Ruth Langsford is queen of the skinny jeans

We're obsessed with how youthful Ruth looks in her outfit. She loves a flattering slim-fit trouser, proving that skinny jeans never go out of style. Just ask Princess Kate!

Ruth's stunning home she shares with her husband Eamonn Holmes could be seen in the background, and there was some serious colour coordination going on.

Ruth Langsford in pink blazer and cropped jeans© Instagram
The Loose Women star proves skinnies never go out of style

The mother-of-one, who raises 21-year-old son Jack with GB News host Eamonn, posed in front of a red velvet chair and a dark wood decorative table featuring an ornamental glass vase in a rich burgundy tone.

The down-to-earth TV stalwart previously chatted to HELLO! about why she's so passionate about creating comfortable yet stylish clothing for women of a similar age.

Ruth Langsford smiling at the camera© Instagram
Ruth Langsford is passionate about helping women feel more confident through the medium of clothing

Ruth told us she strives to make feel ladies feel as though they're being "invested in". "Especially women of a certain age," said Ruth.

"Women of a certain age start saying that they feel invisible, and that no one is really doing things for us. I think they feel that you're investing in them and that you're thinking about them."

Meanwhile, Ruth recently underwent an eyebrow transformation. Documenting the process on Instagram, which you can watch in the video below, the star told her followers: "Back to see Naomi @thelittleparlour today for my annual eyebrow top up.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford unveils eyebrow transformation

"This is semi-permanent makeup… a tattoo procedure but we always go for a soft taupe to give a nice natural finish.

"As you can see Naomi spends a long time mapping and measuring to make sure the eyebrows are the best shape for your face….no big, black slug like eyebrows here! Thanks Naomi… I LOVE them!"

Fans were divided in the comments, however, with most branding her new look "beautiful" but others discussing why we feel the need to "mess with our bodies" as women.

