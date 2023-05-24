Ruth Langsford dazzles in daring summer look inspired by Princess Kate

Ruth Langsford had heads turning when she was spotted sporting a vibrant spring suit which certainly had heads turning on Tuesday.

The 61-year-old Loose Women star was a vision as she strutted her stuff on her Instagram Stories proudly displaying the bright orange suit - a perfect choice for the soaring summer temperatures. As always, Ruth looked incredibly glam, upping the ante with her camera-ready makeup look which featured dramatic black eyeliner, rosy blusher and fabulous nude lipstick. See her fabulous look below.

Ruth Langsford channels Princess Kate in stunning summer suit

Captioning the post, she penned: "In my favourite colour today! @loosewomen. Suit by Mango @veryuk." Princess Kate has often been spotted rocking a similar look to the Loose Women star. In June last year, sported a pink two-piece suit ensemble whilst hosting a roundtable talk at the Royal Institution for her work with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Kate looked as stunning as ever as she arrived at the establishment, wearing an Alexander McQueen pink single-breasted blazer with the matching trousers. The Princess of Wales completed her look with Emmy London's 'Rebecca Pink Makeup Suede Pumps' and accessorised with her striking 'Empress Diamond Carriage Earrings' and matching 'Mini White Gold & Diamond Pendant Necklace' by British jewellers Mappin & Webb.

Kate often wears a power suit

Ruth's royal-inspired ensemble isn't the first look she has dazzled fans with this week. On Tuesday, the star was spotted donning a pair of waist cinching trousers.

The presenter shared one of her signature Boomerang outfit videos on Instagram Stories to show off her look, writing: "Feeling in the pink today," of her bubblegum blazer.Her black tailored trousers from Hobbs are a favourite of the star's and are ultra-flattering with a high-waisted silhouette and loose tapered shape.

© Instagram / @ruthlangsford Ruth looked lovely in her favourite flattering Hobbs trousers

Ruth's Hobbs go-to's are the 'Gael' style from the classic British brand, which describes the piece as "Offering endless versatility, the Gael tapered trousers are a wardrobe essential that can be styled an infinite number of ways."She styled the look with a vibrant pink jacket from JD Williams a crisp white T-shirt and a pair of stand-out zebra print heels from Dune - a winning combination. Ruth is always sharing her chic looks with her cohort of loyal followers.

Her latest QVC update was a very exciting one for fans and showed a sneak peek of her latest range. Captioning the behind the scenes video, Ruth penned: "Lots of new pieces for you tonight on my @qvcuk show….very excited to show you my new, print longline jacket….and EVERYTHING will be on 4 Easy Pays! @officialjackiekabler is back and we’ll be playing our favourite Twinning game! Join us and have your say! See you at 7.00 pm #qvc #ruthlangsfordfashion."

"Oooh I'd love a rifle through that rail ! Love a good clothes rail," one replied. "Ohhhhhh that button back jumper I want‼️‼️" a second added.

