Sarah Michelle Gellar turns heads in unique swimsuit as she poses by waterfall in Italy

Sarah Michelle Gellar is slaying right now! Taking a break from the hustle and bustle of life in LA, the 46-year-old is enjoying a spa break in Tuscany, Italy, and her vacation style is all about quiet luxury. Keeping fans updated on her latest travels, Sarah posed up a storm on Friday, as she enjoyed the vascular bath at the Terme di Saturnia five-star resort – aka one of the best-ranking spas in the world.

© Instagram Sarah looked phenomenal in a unique one-shoulder black swimsuit

Pictured in a black swimsuit complete with a one-shoulder neckline, Sarah looked phenomenal in her unique one-piece. Keeping her accessories minimal, the mom-of-two added a pair of statement square-shaped shades in a tortoiseshell print. She swept her blonde locks into a low bun and went makeup-free for the day, allowing her innate beauty to shine through beneath the Tuscan sun. Captioning her envy-inspiring snap, Sarah wrote: "Yup, I've mastered spa life in [Italy]".

Sparking a major reaction from fans, many were quick to comment on her latest post. "Love that bathing suit! Where is it from?" asked one. "Such a gorgeous lady! You go girl," added another.

© Instagram The 46-year-old visited the Terme di Saturnia resort and spa in Tuscany

Meanwhile, a third commented, "Love the bathing suit! You are so stunning!" and a fourth responded, "I'm not a spa person, but you're making me reconsider with all these pics!"

Sarah is currently on vacation with her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr and their two children, daughter Charlotte and son Rocky. The Terme di Saturnia where they've been frequenting is based on a volcanic crater from which sulphurous waters flow.

MORE: Sarah Michelle Gellar slays risque new look for stunning photoshoot

READ: Sarah Michelle Gellar's bathroom inside $6 million mansion will blow your mind

According to the resort's website, the water is enriched with plenty of minerals, making them extremely beneficial. Among their many curative properties, the waters are said to reduce blood pressure, reduce tension on the cardio-circulatory and respiratory systems, and exfoliate the skin and increase pulmonary ventilation.

Prior to her trip to the lavish spa, Sarah shared a loved-up photo alongside her husband of almost 21 years. Bringing her fashion A-game in an orange floral maxi dress and a beige cardigan, the blonde beauty looked radiant and relaxed as she cuddled up to Freddie in the beautiful snap. Taken at sunset, it was captioned: "Tuscan nights #lastellatatrattoria".

Fans raced to complement the couple, with one calling them the "OG Barbie and Ken," and a second replying, "The only reason I still believe in love."

Sarah and Freddie first met in 1997 when they were filming the teen horror movie I Know What You Did Last Summer, but it wasn't until 2000 that they first started dating.

© Getty Sarah and Freddie first crossed paths on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer

"We were friends for a very long time. We'd had many dinners before," Sarah told PEOPLE Now in 2020. "And we were supposed to go with someone else, and the third person didn't make it out and we decided to still go.

"We were just two people at dinner catching up," she added. "We had a long car ride and a long dinner and things just happened."

© Getty The couple married in 2002 and share a daughter, Charlotte, and son Rocky

After less than two years of dating, the couple announced that they were engaged and on September 1, 2002, Sarah and Freddie tied the knot in Mexico at the El Careyes resort. They eventually welcomed their daughter Charlotte on September 19, 2009 and their son Rocky on September 20, 2012.