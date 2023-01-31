Sarah Michelle Gellar dons white monochrome look as she marks return to television The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress stars in Wolf Pack

Sarah Michelle Gellar knows a thing or two about impressing with her style, especially when it comes to visiting one of the world's top fashion capitals.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress slayed her latest fashion moment, while visiting Milan, Italy for her most recent press tour.

Attending a photo call for an upcoming Paramount+ series, she took a style note from the men, donning a monochrome white suit to celebrate her new telvision show.

WATCH: Sarah Michelle Gellar is a sunkissed goddess on tropical vacation

Loading the player...

MORE: NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen shares sweet tribute to co-star following show cancellation

Photos from the photocall see her in an oversized, white double-breasted blazer with a plunging neckline – its dark buttons making perfect contrast with the bright white – paired with matching, and equally oversized, white pants, its long hem reminiscent of mens' slacks.

She elevated the look with a pair of rhinestone bedazzled, sky-high pumps, and added a pop of color courtesy of bold red lipstick, while her hair was styled in a sleek, slicked back bun fixed into a side part. Plus, she layered with a matching white coat to boot.

MORE: David Muir shares family photograph from time away with rarely-seen parents

The star was all smiles during the event, posing on a terrace with a spectacular view of Milan's iconic Duomo behind her.

The star had a great look and view!

She is currently promoting Wolf Pack, a supernatural series that marks her television comeback, and makes quite the full circle moment following her initial success on her first supernatural television series, Buffy the Vampire.

MORE: Lara Spencer sends supportive message to GMA co-star following 'challenging' experience

MORE: Christina Aguilera looks incredible in nothing but pantyhose

The show premiered on January 26, with its second episode set to stream on February 2nd. Per IMDb, the plot reads: "A teenage boy and girl get their lives changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. As the full moon rises, all teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them."

Sarah topped the look off with a matching coat

Sarah plays a character named Kristin Ramsey, who, per Variety, is "a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles."

The cast also features Armani Jackon, Chloe Rose Roberston, Rodrigo Santoro, and Lanny Joon.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.