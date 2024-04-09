Sarah Michelle Gellar, 46, showcases her incredible figure in tiny swimsuit on sun-soaked vacation

Over the weekend, Sarah Michelle Gellar graced her Instagram followers with a series of stunning vacation photos, showcasing her enviable figure in a sleek black swimsuit.

The 46-year-old actress, renowned for her role as the iconic Buffy The Vampire Slayer, dazzled in images that captured her adventurous spirit, from snorkeling beneath the waves to basking in the sun alongside riveting reads at an undisclosed paradise location.

Accessorizing her swimwear with large cat-eye sunglasses and a chic gold nameplate necklace bearing her name, Sarah epitomized poolside glamour.

She playfully challenged her followers with the caption: "Vacation dump 2 - underwater edition (bonus points for finding Flotsam or was it Jetsam?!?)."

Sarah's vacation was shared with her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., marking a continuation of their celebration following their 21st wedding anniversary last year.

Among the photos was a charming snapshot of the couple's legs as they lounged in the sun, admiring a breathtaking vista—a moment of tranquility and partnership.

Further showcasing her versatile holiday wardrobe, Sarah appeared in another photo submerged in crystal-clear waters, donning a chic one-piece swimsuit, while another image featured her in a summer dress, highlighting her long, toned legs.

Though the couple cherishes their privacy, especially concerning their two children, the essence of family and togetherness permeated their holiday.

Sarah and Freddie, Hollywood's enduring 'it' couple since the 90s, first crossed paths on the set of the 1997 horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer.

From a budding friendship to a blossoming romance, their journey led them to tie the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Mexico in 2002, each other's 'best friend' through life's chapters.

The couple's journey into parenthood saw the arrival of their daughter, Charlotte Grace, in 2009, followed by the birth of their son, Rocky James, in 2012.

© Jerod Harris Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar

Throughout their marriage, Sarah has openly attributed their lasting bond to the quality of being fully present with one another.

Sharing wisdom with People magazine, she emphasized the importance of cherishing moments together: "Take the 10 minutes – put the phone down. Have a cup of coffee together. Walk the dog at the end of the night. Read a story with your kids. Make the most of the time that you have. We are all pulled in so many directions, so make sure that, whichever one you are focusing on, you're present."

