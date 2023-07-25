Beyonce & Jay-Z gifted Blue Ivy an $80k Barbie on her first birthday - and wow

It seems the world is in the grips of Barbie mania, with the release of the first-ever live-action Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig.

The film, which premiered on July 21st, 2023, stars an ensemble cast including the charismatic duo, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, playing the iconic roles of Barbie and Ken.

However, Barbie, since her debut in 1959, has always been a timeless sensation, enchanting millions with her numerous transformations over the years.

Some of these incarnations, particularly the exclusive editions, are not always accessible to the general public, reserved only for the elite.

An example of such exclusivity is the jaw-dropping gift superstar couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z presented to their daughter, Blue Ivy, for her first birthday.

© Twitter Beyonce and Jay-Z

MORE: Blue Ivy's latest look might be her most grown-up yet – and you should see mom Beyonce

A princess-themed, lavish bash held in New York set the stage for this incredibly special gift - a diamond-encrusted, one-of-a-kind Barbie. With an estimated value of £63,000 ($80,000), adorned with 160 sparkling diamonds embedded in white gold, the doll truly was a present fit for a princess.

Diamond expert Steven Stone noted: "Blue Ivy’s unique Barbie doll isn’t the only figurine to have made the news. Last year, a Barbie doll modelled on Queen Elizabeth II, created by Mattel in celebration of her 96th birthday and 70th year on the throne, also grabbed headlines. Our analysis revealed the doll was bedecked in replicas of over £65,000,000 worth of royal jewellery."

© Twitter Thelma Barbie worth an estimated $80,000

The lavish first birthday party for Blue Ivy, hosted by her parents, was an extravagant affair, complete with £60,000 worth of pink and white roses and a £1,500 birthday cake.

Additionally, they spent £20,000 on toys and accessories for the younger guests. The couple's generosity towards their daughter didn't stop at her birthday.

MORE: Blue Ivy almost towers over mom Beyoncé in heels for surprise appearance

© Instagram/Beyonce Beyonce's fans couldn't believe Blue Ivy is only 11

Before her birth, they reportedly spent $1.3 million to rent an entire floor at New York City's Lenox Hill Hospital.

MORE: Kelly Rowland reveals regret over revealing Beyoncé's baby's gender

MORE: Inside Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 15 years of marriage: from their secret wedding to their net worth

© Getty Beyoncé welcomed Blue Ivy in 2012

A $20,000 crib for Blue Ivy is also featured among the couple's big splurges. The most extravagant gift, however, was perhaps a gold rocking horse, valued at $600,000, crafted by renowned Japanese luxury jeweller, Ginza Tanaka.

The Carters have always been open about providing a privileged life for their children. In their joint 2018 song, BOSS, Beyoncé proudly declared: "My great-great-grandchildren already rich / That's a lot of brown chil'ren on your Forbes list."

Blue Ivy dances in heels on stage with Beyonce

At 11 years of age, Blue Ivy is already showcasing her financial acumen, having been seen bidding $80,000 on a piece of jewellery at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala, in a video clip captured by Quinta Brunson, star of Abbott Elementary.