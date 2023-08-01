Kate Garraway is perfection in zesty L.K.Bennett dress

Good Morning Britain's beloved presenter Kate Garraway lit up our screens on Tuesday as she presented the ITV morning programme in a zesty lime-hued dress.

The TV star epitomised sartorial perfection as she donned a luxurious silk dress from royally-loved brand, L.K.Bennett. Crafted from electric green fabric, Kate's flattering frock featured a fitted bodice, short sleeves with subtle pleating at the shoulders, a ruched V-neck, oversized buttons and a fluid, floaty cut.

Braving a bold colour clash, the 56-year-old slipped into plum-hued court shoes and accessorised with a simple pearl bracelet.

© Instagram Kate Garraway beamed in a lime green L.K.Bennett dress

Kate's stylist Debbie Harper took to Instagram to show off a glowing Kate on her Story before the mother-of-two went live. Sporting her usual bouncy blow-dry, Kate looked radiant as she donned fluttery lashes, a golden bronzer and soft pink lip.

The award-winning broadcast journalist never fails to disappoint with her colourful wardrobe and penchant for bold prints, with her fans regularly flocking to Twitter with their thoughts on her daily on-screen ensembles.

© ITV Kate's dress lit up Good Morning Britain on Tuesday

"Your dress looks stunning Kate," wrote one fan in response to a recent outfit, as another penned: "Gosh you look so beautiful!!". A third chimed in: "I love your style Kate, so fun and fabulous."

© Shutterstock Kate Garraway has a bold and beautiful fashion sense

The TV presenter's return to GMB comes just after the star, who is married to Derek Draper, marked their son Bill's 14th birthday. In honour of the special occasion, the doting mum treated her teenager to a fun-filled afternoon at Alton Towers theme park located in Staffordshire.

Over on her Instagram grid, Kate shared a glimpse inside their trip which she dubbed "the best day ever." Sadly, Kate's husband Derek couldn't join in with the fun at Alton Towers due to his debilitating health condition after falling ill with Covid-19 in March 2020.

© Getty Kate Garraway was all smiles at the Prince's Trust in a bright red dress

The former psychotherapist and lobbyist has spent several months hospitalised by his critical condition, followed by a further 13 months recovering in his family home, where he continues to recover with the support of his wife and their two children, Bill and Darcey, 17.