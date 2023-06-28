Kate Garraway reunites with royals at palace amid Derek's ongoing health battle

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway is set to reunite with royalty on Wednesday in order to receive her MBE in recognition for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

The 56-year-old TV star was awarded her MBE in the late Queen Elizabeth II's New Years Honours List earlier this year.

WATCH: Kate Garraway shares update on Derek Draper

Upon receiving the royal accolade, Kate gushed in January: "I actually feel very awkward about it all really, I don't know why, because I'm thrilled to bits and incredibly honoured."

She went on to say: "But you just sort of think, 'What? Me?' And then you think it's not real."

© Shutterstock Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard on GMB

At the time, Kate received negative backlash, with numerous people making critical remarks about her MBE. Speaking to Susanna Reid and Richard Bacon on Good Morning Britain in early January, the presenter explained how she felt "strange" about receiving the award after people questioned why she had been given her MBE for "just looking after Derek".

Kate continued: "I think it has strange feelings and there have been a few comments: 'Why has she got this? I look after my loved one,' and you sort of feel like, I haven't got it for looking after Derek, it is for broadcasting and charity work but there are lots of people who you feel deserve it more."

This isn't the first time Kate has had a brush with royalty. While Derek was in hosptial, King Charles penned a touching letter, offering support. Speaking about her ordeal in her memoir, the presenter revealed: "One day I received a letter from a member of the Royal Family, offering the services of a Royal physician. How lovely, I thought, although it seemed utterly surreal."

Meanwhile, in October 2021, the two reunited at St James's Palace for The Prince's Trust Awards.

The presenter previously won an NTA Award for Caring for Derek, the follow-up documentary to Finding Derek, which received a NTA back in 2021.

© Getty Kate was awarded her MBE in January 2023

Kate's husband, Derek Draper, fell critically ill with COVID-19 back in March 2020, and has been battling with the debilitating side effects ever since.

He is now the longest surviving coronavirus patient in the UK and requires round-the-clock care at home. The 55-year-old spent 13 months in hospital before finally being allowed to move back to his family home, where Kate and specialist nurses have been taking care of him ever since.

© Getty The presenter won the Best Authored Documentary award for 'Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek' at the NTAs in 2022

Back in March, Kate shared a fresh update on Derek's health, explaining how there's still a "long road ahead".

Speaking to Giovanna Fletcher on her Journey to the Magic podcast, Kate explained: "It's challenging, he's still very, very damaged. He still can't really move, still can't really speak, still fed through tubes, and so there's a long road ahead."

Hinting at progress, she went on to say: "But if you compare to last Christmas, or the Christmas before, when he was still in hospital then you can see improvement. It's just, you just want it to be quicker and faster, of course, like everybody would.

"But it's a challenging one – he spent most of last year in the hospital as well for various different things, so it was lovely to have him home."

© Getty Kate and Derek tied the knot in 2005

More recently, Kate has been searingly honest about the financial implications of Derek's health battle. The star is reportedly facing a hefty £716,000 tax bill after being forced to close down her husband's psychotherapy company.