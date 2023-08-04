Taylor Swift is a statuesque beauty in glittering bodysuit and thigh-high boots

Taylor Swift is currently on the US leg of her Eras tour, delighting fans each night with her greatest hits – and showstopping outfits.

From floaty dresses to princess-worthy gowns to tassel-embellished miniskirts, each of Taylor's outfits embodies a different album, and the ensemble that has garnered the most attention from fans is her glittering body suit, complete with thigh-high jewel-encrusted boots.

Photos of the star in the bejewelled ensemble racked up thousands of comments on Instagram with many fans quoting the star's songs to compliment the shimmering, sparkling outfit.

© Getty Taylor Swift wowed fans in her bodysuit

"Never seen nobody shine the way she does," one fan quipped, while a second added: "She makes the whole place shimmer."

A third wrote: "A diamond's gotta shine," while a fourth commented: "She polishes up real nice." Others passed up the chance to post Taylor's lyrics, simply praising her ensemble. "My fave outfit," one wrote, while another added: "All her fits are absolutely stunning."

© Getty Taylor Swift's sparkling bodysuit is a hit with fans

© Greg Chow/Shutterstock Taylor Swift wore a black bodysuit on her Reputation tour in 2018.

© Shutterstock During her 1989 era, Taylor wore a silver bodysuit

© Getty Taylor also wears a navy bodysuit during her Eras set.

© Getty Taylor wears a dark bodysuit to perform certain sultry tracks...

© Instagram

Black fringing gives Taylor's bodysuit an edgy vibe.

Not just enamoured with her outfits, other fans were wowed by Taylor's resemblance of Barbie, with her long, toned limbs. "She's a real-life Barbie," one fan mused, while another quoted Taylor's song Starlight, writing: "She's a Barbie on the boardwalk."

Fans have loved seeing how happy and healthy Taylor has been during this tour, showcasing incredible stamina while playing her three-hour-long set nightly. The star previously candidly revealed she'd struggled with an eating disorder during her 2015 1989 tour.

The 33-year-old spoke about her struggles during her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. Talking about being photographed near constantly, Taylor said: "It's not good for me to see pictures of myself every day," before admitting she'd spiral after seeing photos she didn't like.

© Getty Taylor Swift has a penchant for bodysuits

"[I'd see] a picture of me where I feel like I looked like my tummy was too big, or… someone said that I looked pregnant … and that'll just trigger me to just starve a little bit — just stop eating."

Taylor spoke more during an interview with Variety, saying: "I didn't know if I was going to feel comfortable with talking about body image and talking about the stuff I've gone through in terms of how unhealthy that's been for me — my relationship with food and all that over the years.

"I'm not as articulate as I should be about this topic because there are so many people who could talk about it in a better way. But all I know is my own experience. And my relationship with food was exactly the same psychology that I applied to everything else in my life: If I was given a pat on the head, I registered that as good. If I was given a punishment, I registered that as bad."

We're glad Taylor has been able to overcome her struggles to be the powerhouse she is on stage today.

