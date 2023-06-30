Taylor Swift is a vision in ditsy floral corset and retro shorts

When it comes to summer style, Taylor Swift ensures that there are no blank spaces in her wardrobe. The singer is a veteran of on-the-go dressing, as her latest look has proven. On Thursday, she stepped out in New York to attend a recording session at Electric Lady studios, serving up divine romance in a corset we all have our eye on.

The 33-year-old sported a ditsy print corset featuring sweet ruby blooms set against a cream backdrop, structure tailoring and a scoop neckline. She paired the popular piece with some black shorts featuring a relaxed fit that perfectly contrasted the rigid fit of her top.

WATCH: Taylor Swift sweeps the American Music Awards

With her penchant for a schoolgirl shoe, Taylor looked to a black slingback loafer boasting unique cut-out details and a patent finish to completed her feminine attire.

© Getty Taylor Swift is seen arriving at Electric Lady recording studio

She wore her blonde mane swept un into a swishy ponytail and styled her bangs in her go-to design that gently framed her face.

© Getty The star wore a floral corset and black shorts

A simple black bag was hooked over her shoulder for her studio essentials, and she shielded her face from the crowds with some oversized tortoiseshell sunglasses. A pair of thin gold hoop earrings and a gold chain necklace topped off her hun-on-the-run aesthetic.

© Getty Taylor swept her blonde tresses up into a ponytail

Taylor’s corseted attire shortly followed another street style hit. Making her way once again to the iconic Electric Lady Studios, the superstar sported a crisp white eyelet blouse and a denim skort, flaunting her signature girlish charm.

© Gotham Taylor often masters effortless chic with her street style looks

Taylor, who is currently engaging audiences worldwide on her massive tour, paired her ensemble with caramel-hued leather loafers, G.H.BASS Mary Jane Fisherman Super Lug Weejuns.

© Getty Taylor Swift stunned in denim mini skirt earlier this week

The distinctive skort, a fusion of shorts and a skirt, presented a front flap and side tie at her hip. Her usual vibrant red lipstick added a splash of unapologetic boldness to her sweetheart aesthetic. She carried a boho beaded, woven handbag in vivid shades of orange and tan, injecting a pop of brilliance to her ensemble.