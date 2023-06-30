Taylor Swift is a vision in ditsy floral corset and retro shorts

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Taylor Swift is a vision in corset and mini shorts
The Anti-Hero singer enchanted with her Victoriana top choice

Tania Leslau
Tania LeslauLifestyle Writer

When it comes to summer style, Taylor Swift ensures that there are no blank spaces in her wardrobe. The singer is a veteran of on-the-go dressing, as her latest look has proven. On Thursday, she stepped out in New York to attend a recording session at Electric Lady studios, serving up divine romance in a corset we all have our eye on.

The 33-year-old sported a ditsy print corset featuring sweet ruby blooms set against a cream backdrop, structure tailoring and a scoop neckline. She paired the popular piece with some black shorts featuring a relaxed fit that perfectly contrasted the rigid fit of her top.

With her penchant for a schoolgirl shoe, Taylor looked to a black slingback loafer boasting unique cut-out details and a patent finish to completed her feminine attire.

Taylor Swift is seen arriving at Electric Lady recording studio © Getty
She wore her blonde mane swept un into a swishy ponytail and styled her bangs in her go-to design that gently framed her face.

The star wore a floral corset and black shorts© Getty
A simple black bag was hooked over her shoulder for her studio essentials, and she shielded her face from the crowds with some oversized tortoiseshell sunglasses. A pair of thin gold hoop earrings and a gold chain necklace topped off her hun-on-the-run aesthetic.

Taylor swept her blonde tresses back into a ponytail© Getty
Taylor’s corseted attire shortly followed another street style hit. Making her way once again to the iconic Electric Lady Studios, the superstar sported a crisp white eyelet blouse and a denim skort, flaunting her signature girlish charm.

Taylor Swift masters effortless chic© Gotham
Taylor, who is currently engaging audiences worldwide on her massive tour, paired her ensemble with caramel-hued leather loafers, G.H.BASS Mary Jane Fisherman Super Lug Weejuns

Taylor Swift stun in denim mini skirt© Getty
The distinctive skort, a fusion of shorts and a skirt, presented a front flap and side tie at her hip. Her usual vibrant red lipstick added a splash of unapologetic boldness to her sweetheart aesthetic. She carried a boho beaded, woven handbag in vivid shades of orange and tan, injecting a pop of brilliance to her ensemble.

