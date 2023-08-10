Emma Bunton attends brother's wedding in stunning baby pink dress – see photos

The Spice Girls' younger brother Paul tied the knot over the weekend

Emma Bunton was a very proud sister over the weekend as she attended her brother Paul's wedding.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the Spice Girl shared a video, which you can watch below, highlighting some of the top moments of her brother's big day and wrote alongside it: "My younger brother got married this weekend. There were lots of happy years. My heart."

Emma Bunton stuns in baby pink dress at bother's wedding

The brief clip began with a photo of the happy bride and groom inside their wedding car followed by several photos of her hugging her brother, her new sister-in-law, and her mum Pauline.

The snaps also showed off Emma's choice of dress for such a special family occasion – a baby pink dress.

© Instagram Emma shared a fun video with photos taken on her brother's big day

It's no surprise that Baby Spice approved of the gorgeous gown as not only did it feature flattering puff sleeves, but it was embroidered with gorgeous pink flowers.

Paul's nuptials come two years after Emma shocked fans when she announced she had married Jade Jones after a ten-year engagement.

The former Spice Girl confirmed the news on her Instagram by sharing a photo of them together on their big day,

© Getty Emma and Jade married in 2021 after a ten-year engagement

The happy couple shared similar captions with Emma writing: "Mr and Mrs Jones!" whilst Jade typed: "Me & Mrs Jones."

Days later, Emma, 47, opened up about their "perfect" day at Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds.

© Instagram Emma and Jade have two children together

"We had the most perfect day, we didn't take our eyes off each other, it was very romantic," she said on Heart FM.

She added: "I finally walked down the aisle and married Mr Jade Jones. It's been a long time coming 23 years actually."

The couple began their relationship in 1998, when Emma was 21 and Jade was 19 years old. The pair briefly split a year after but reconciled in 2000.

Two years later, they went their separate ways again and finally reunited in 2004 for good.

Emma and Jade share two children, Beau, 14, and Tate, ten.