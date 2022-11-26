Emma Bunton admits she made 'big mistake' with fashion faux pas The former Spice Girl appeared on BBC Radio 2 on Saturday

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Emma Bunton revealed that she'd made a "big mistake" while heading to BBC Radio 2 for work. Sharing a snap of her latest outfit – a pretty pink pinafore dress – the former Spice Girls star wrote: "Made a big mistake today, my dress is too short! Gonna keep my coat on," followed by a laughing emoji.

Keeping fans updated, Emma later revealed exactly why she was heading to the London-based radio station. Posting a sweet selfie of herself with Dermot O'Leary, she captioned it: "Lovely to see you @dermotoleary! Thanks for having me," followed by a link to her Christmas tour, which is running throughout December.

WATCH: David Beckham captures magical Spice Girls reunion

During her appearance on the radio show, Emma also spoke to Dermot about her upcoming Christmas plans, revealing that she's very specific about her tour dates when it comes to the festive season:

"You know me and Christmas, I have to make sure I've got that week to do all of my shopping! My last-minute shopping."

Emma shared a photo of her fashion mishap on Instagram

Asked about her recent reunion with former bandmates Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm (Mel C) and Geri Horner at the latter's 50th birthday party, Emma replied:

"It was lovely, lots of gorgeous people, lots of friends, we danced a lot."

The singer joined Dermot O'Leary on his radio show

She continued: "It was at their house but apparently we were in the stables! You didn't know that did you? Apparently, the whole setup was in the stables, so I said to Christian [Horner] 'ooh how did you get rid of the smell of the horses?' because it was gorgeous, so there was a whole scent thing going on and it was beautiful. It was really good fun, it was good to see Geri having a blast at her 50th – she'll hate me saying that."

Earlier this month, the news of their reunion went viral after David Beckham posted a video of the quartet dancing to their 1996 hit song 'Say You'll Be There.'

