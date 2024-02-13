Gisele Bündchen goes hell for leather in daring thigh-split trench and knee-high boots

Gisele Bündchen turned up for a glamorous evening in New York City on Monday and wore an unexpected sultry look that we can't get enough of.

The Brazilian supermodel, 43, looked sensational when she was seen arriving at the Frame Spring 2024 Campaign Celebration Dinner during New York Fashion Week at Vietnamese restaurant Indochine. She was seen less than a month after the passing of her mother Vania Nonnenmacher, which she marked on Instagram with a carousel of rare family photos in an emotional tribute.

© Getty Gisele looked sensational in leather

Gisele sported a fierce black leather trench coat which she wore done up and cinched at the waist thanks to a built-in waist-tie. The garment split at the thigh showing that the model had opted to wear a modest black slip underneath.

The Victoria's Secret Angel paired the incredible outerwear moment with a pair of killer knee-high boots with a pointed toe that had her legs going on for days.

© Getty Gisele was seen leaving Frame Spring 2024 Campaign Celebration Dinner

The look was the gift that keeps giving as Gisele opted for some gorgeous accessories. The model was seen carrying a high-shine leather clutch with chunky gold hardware that matched her stacked hammered gold bangles that snaked around both wrists.

We love how Gisele upped the ante on the gladiator feel with her chunky gold earrings and in particular, her twisted gold ear cuff.

Her iconic blonde flowing locks were worn in beachy waves and tied in a low ponytail at the nape of her neck for an undone feel. As always, it was a less-is-more energy being brought into the makeup look with the model sporting a subtle winged liner created from a brown eyeshadow and a my-lips-but-better lip colour.

© Getty Gisele wore her hair in undone waves

Gisele was in good company when it came to the slew of glamorous women rocking fabulous NYFW looks. The Watcher actress Naomi Watts, 55, got the leather memo when she stepped out for the Khaite fashion show wearing an off-the-shoulder pleated white maxi dress with a pair of unusual mid-length leather gloves, a pair of stunning leather kitten heel boots and a leather pouch clutch.

© Getty Naomi got the leather memo

Though Gisele is known for her incredibly glamorous runway looks, she is also an expert at nailing an off-duty look. Her NYFW look blended the two as the leather trench coat is the perfect statement piece to take from day to night.

Take a look at some of our favourite smart-casual Gisele moments…

The ultimate street-style look © Getty The mother-of-two stepped out in Los Angeles wearing the ultimate smart-casual ensemble - a pair of jeans and an oversized blazer. She paired her look with a buttoned-up grey cardigan and a pair of trendy Adidas 'Sambas' in white.



The denim jacket © Getty Gisele rocked an unexpected look when she was spotted wearing an oversized denim jacket as a dress with a pair of heeled black clogs to the Frame Gisele dinner event at Jean's restaurant in NYC last Fall.



A neutral dream © Getty Gisele looked aptly angelic in an off-white ensemble comprised of wide-leg pants and a V-neck fine knit sweater to the Gisele Bündchen x Gaia Herbs launch event last September.



A relaxed summer suit © Getty The model looked serene in a pair of slouchy light beige shorts and a coordinating blazer that she styled with a cream satin shirt and court shoes to WC Schaffhausen Live Talk last December.

