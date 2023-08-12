Heidi Klum wows in tiny string bikini on dreamy vacation

The America's Got Talent judge has been enjoying a luxurious family getaway

Heidi Klum has been jetting around Europe this summer, and the star is currently enjoying a dreamy family vacation in Italy.

The America's Got Talent judge shared a series of snaps on Instagram as she enjoyed the European sunshine, showing off her incredibly toned figure in a string bikini.

© Instagram Heidi posed in front of the scenic Italian backdrop

Posing in front of an idyllic backdrop, Heidi looked absolutely stunning in the black two-piece. She teamed the look with a pair of oversized black sunglasses and a straw hat, whilst wearing her hair in effortless beachy waves.

The carousel of photos showed Heidi spending time with her family on the beach, with the caption: "What a beautiful day."

Heidi is currently on vacation with her husband Tom Kaulitz, her mother Erna, and her four children Leni,19, Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13.

The German supermodel shares her four children with her ex-husband Seal, who adopted Heidi's eldest daughter Leni after meeting Heidi when she was just two weeks pregnant.

Heidi is undoubtedly enjoying spending time with all four of her children, a rare occurrence as Leni now lives in New York.

MORE: Kim Kardashian's Barbie pink onesie is 50% off just in time for autumn

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Heidi spoke about Leni moving away to college and how she's coping with her children getting older.

She said: "First they have a car and they drive, and that's hard. Then they move across the country, and that’s harder. I'm like non-stop scared."

© Instagram Heidi Klum poses in a floral swimsuit while on Italian vacation

Heidi has been displaying her collection of gorgeous swimsuits while on her luxurious trip. Last week, the 50-year-old looked sensational as she posed in a floral swimsuit with cut-out detailing and a crossover neckline.

READ: 12 beauty products Jennifer Aniston can't live without