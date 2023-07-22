Heidi Klum amazes in the tiniest denim shorts with unique detailing

Heidi Klum turned up the heat on Saturday as she posed for Instagram in a pair of tiny denim shorts – and wait until you see the amazing detailing.

The America's Got Talent judge showed off her incredibly long legs in a series of gorgeous snaps wearing the barely-there denim shorts which features a baby blue feather trim.

© Instagram Heidi's denim shorts featured the most amazing feather trim

The 50-year-old styled the look with a brown buckle belt, a balconette bra with a lace trim and a pair of nude high heels.

Heidi wore her blonde hair in her signature sleek straight style, with a dramatic makeup look to perfectly elevate the ensemble. The German supermodel opted for a bold sparkly blue eyeshadow, a pair of fluttering false lashes and a matte pink lip to complete the look. Stunning!

"Let's Party BERLIN," she captioned the post.

© Instagram Heidi showed off her glittering eye makeup

It's not the first time this week that Heidi has floored fans with her sizzling outfits. The mother-of-four got hearts racing on Friday as she shared a snap of herself looking like a real-life Barbie in a sparkly pink bra and a cut-out mini dress.

The Germany's Next Top Model host elevated the look with a pair of green strappy heels, choosing another dramatic makeup look that consisted of a dramatic smokey eye with a contoured base.

MORE: Margot Robbie swears by top Japanese beauty brand's foundation: 'It looks like skin, but it doesn’t budge'

The star has been jet-setting around the globe in recent weeks, and had been enjoying a vacation across Europe with her husband Tom Kaulitz, sharing romantic photos from their dreamy trip.

The couple also visited Italy during their vacation and were joined by Heidi's children, Lou, 13 and Johan, 16, whom she shares with her ex-husband Seal.

READ: Kendall Jenner loves this affordable drugstore foundation - and now it's trending

Heidi shares four children overall with Seal – Lou, Johan, 17-year-old Henry, and 19-year-old Leni, whom he adopted as a baby after meeting Heidi when she was just two weeks pregnant.