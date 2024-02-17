Heidi Klum stuns in the most unexpected outfit for lavish helicopter ride

From her risqué Instagram photos to her iconic Halloween costumes, Heidi Klum never fails to amaze us with her eccentric style, and the star just blew fans' minds with her latest Top Gun-inspired look.

Taking to Instagram to share a series of snapshots, Heidi, 50, looked incredible as she posed in front of a helicopter wearing a khaki boiler suit that cinched the waist, styled with chunky boots, a shearling longline coat and a pair of aviator sunglasses.

© Instagram Heidi looked amazing in the khaki boiler suit

Never a stranger to fancy dress, the America's Got Talent judge completed the Top Gun-inspired ensemble with green statement eye makeup, while her hair was styled in natural waves that blew in the wind for the photoshoot.

Heidi has been keeping busy recently, making several appearances on TV shows and podcasts to promote her new single with producer Tiësto.

Upon the release of the song Sunglasses at Night, Heidi looked ageless as she partied in Miami in a sheer mini dress adorned with dazzling disc detailing, a red bomber jacket, and a pair of stiletto heels. Perfectly accessorized as always, the star finished the party ensemble with a pair of silver earrings and blackout sunglasses.

The German model was joined by Tiësto for the night out as he performed the duos single, which is a cover of Cory Hart's eighties hit of the same name.

© Getty Heidi looked so youthful as she partied in Miami

Sharing a series of videos from the launch event, the star could be seen dancing on stage alongside Tiësto, as well as former Victoria's Secret model Karolína Kurková.

In a recent conversation with Fox News, Heidi discussed how she has found a newfound enjoyment for nightlife, which was rekindled by her 34-year-old husband, Tom Kaulitz.

Heidi Klum's best Halloween looks

"It's fun to go to a club. I enjoy music most of the time," Heidi revealed.

She continued: "So now I'm going to the club and I look around, and I'm like, ‘Am I the oldest person here?’ And I'm like, ‘I think I am."