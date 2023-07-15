Heidi Klum's legs go on forever in strapless mini dress and the highest heels

The America's Got Talent judge looked breathtaking for her romantic date night

Heidi Klum floored fans on Friday as she posed for Instagram in a strapless mini dress and heels – and the star looked sensational.

The America's Got Talent judge enjoyed a date night with her husband Tom Kaulitz wearing the white mini dress which featured a fitted bodice and flattering ruching. She styled the angelic frock with a pair of strappy high heels and a sparkling silver basket bag.

Heidi let the dress steal the show with minimal jewellery, opting for a delicate charm bracelet and a selection of rings to round off the look. The German supermodel styled her blonde hair in a natural style that perfectly framed her face. Stunning!

Taking to Instagram to share a video of her latest look, the 50-year-old twirled for the camera in her glamorous ensemble with the caption: "Date night."

Heidi has been enjoying a dreamy trip around Europe with her husband, and the star has been sharing an array of gorgeous snaps during her vacation.

© Instagram Heidi has been posing up a storm on her Europe vacation

Last week, the mother-of-three turned up the heat as she shared a sizzling photo of herself posing nude in her extravagant Paris hotel room.

Prior to the pair's romantic trip to France, the couple visited Italy alongside Heidi's children, Lou, 13 and Johan, 16, whom she shared with her ex-husband Seal.

Heidi shares four children with Seal; Lou, Johan, 17-year-old Henry and 19-year-old Leni, whom he adopted as a baby after meeting Heidi when she was just two weeks pregnant.

The Germany's Next Top Model star has been enjoying some time off in Europe before she returns to Los Angeles where she will film America's Got Talent's live shows alongside fellow judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara.

