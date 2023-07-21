Heidi Klum channels Barbie in the most jaw-dropping cut-out mini dress and sparkly bra

The America's Got Talent judge looked as glamorous as ever

Heidi Klum knows how to turn out a daring look, and her latest outfit may be one of her most striking yet as she channeled Barbie in a tiny cut-out dress.

The America's Got Talent judge looked sensational on Thursday as she posed in a sparkly pink bra, with a matching neon mini dress that featured a risqué open front and cross stitch detailing.

Heidi looked just like a Barbie in the bright pink dress

Heidi rounded off the colorful look with a pair of strappy green stiletto heels, wearing her blonde hair in a slicked-back style to highlight her pretty features. As for her makeup, the German supermodel opted for a dramatic smokey eye a glowy highlight on her cheekbones, and a nude lip to finish. Stunning!

The 50-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to showcase her glamorous look, and the photo showed her standing to attention in the pink ensemble, which may be a sneak peek into one of her upcoming America's Got Talent outfits.

Heidi is no stranger to a revealing look, and the star showed off her incredible figure just weeks ago when she snared a snippet of her romantic getaway with her husband Tom Kaulitz.

The Germany's Next Top Model host shared the cheeky photo of herself posing nude with a robe in hand whilst in her lavish hotel room.

Heidi and Tom have been vacationing across Europe in recent weeks, and the mother-of-three has shared a series of snaps of their time together, including a stunning video of herself wearing a white mini dress and heels as the pair enjoyed a date night.

MORE: Kendall Jenner loves this affordable drugstore foundation - and now it's trending

The couple also visited Italy during their vacation and were joined by Heidi's children, Lou, 13 and Johan, 16, whom she shares with her ex-husband Seal.

Heidi shares four children overall with Seal – Lou, Johan, 17-year-old Henry and 19-year-old Leni, whom he adopted as a baby after meeting Heidi when she was just two weeks pregnant.

READ: Issa Rae's pink feather PJs from the Barbie movie are on sale with 50% off