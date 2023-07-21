Heidi Klum channels Barbie in the most jaw-dropping cut-out mini dress and sparkly bra

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Heidi Klum, 50, channels Barbie in the most jaw-dropping cut-out mini dress and sparkly bra
The America's Got Talent judge looked as glamorous as ever

heidi klum pink halterneck mini dress
Sophie Bates
Heidi Klum knows how to turn out a daring look, and her latest outfit may be one of her most striking yet as she channeled Barbie in a tiny cut-out dress. 

The America's Got Talent judge looked sensational on Thursday as she posed in a sparkly pink bra, with a matching neon mini dress that featured a risqué open front and cross stitch detailing. 

heidi klum pink cut out dress
Heidi looked just like a Barbie in the bright pink dress

Heidi rounded off the colorful look with a pair of strappy green stiletto heels, wearing her blonde hair in a slicked-back style to highlight her pretty features. As for her makeup, the German supermodel opted for a dramatic smokey eye a glowy highlight on her cheekbones, and a nude lip to finish. Stunning! 

The 50-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to showcase her glamorous look, and the photo showed her standing to attention in the pink ensemble, which may be a sneak peek into one of her upcoming America's Got Talent outfits. 

Heidi is no stranger to a revealing look, and the star showed off her incredible figure just weeks ago when she snared a snippet of her romantic getaway with her husband Tom Kaulitz. 

The Germany's Next Top Model host shared the cheeky photo of herself posing nude with a robe in hand whilst in her lavish hotel room

Heidi and Tom have been vacationing across Europe in recent weeks, and the mother-of-three has shared a series of snaps of their time together, including a stunning video of herself wearing a white mini dress and heels as the pair enjoyed a date night.

The couple also visited Italy during their vacation and were joined by Heidi's children, Lou, 13 and Johan, 16, whom she shares with her ex-husband Seal. 

Heidi shares four children overall with Seal – Lou, Johan, 17-year-old Henry and 19-year-old Leni, whom he adopted as a baby after meeting Heidi when she was just two weeks pregnant.

